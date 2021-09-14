‘I Felt Like a Badass Last Night’

The dress code for last night’s Met Gala was “American Independence,” so of course it was interpreted loosely. Some people took that to mean wearing a full suit of armor, while others wore little to nothing at all. Model Adut Akech was very literal about her independence. “I think I had one of the easiest outfits of the night, for sure, in terms of movement and freedom and not being restricted,” she said of her bedazzled white Michael Kors Collection suit, which was originally shown on the spring 2021 runway.