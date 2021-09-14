CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Norm Macdonald, comedian and former ‘SNL’ actor, dies at 61

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2dIF_0bw2Gcb700

Comedian, writer and actor Norm Macdonald died Tuesday following a nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61.

Macdonald’s management firm, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, told Deadline and The Associated Press that the “Saturday Night Live” star died after hiding his cancer diagnosis for years. His friend and longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra by his side, Deadline reported.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said, according to Deadline. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Macdonald was born in Quebec City, Canada, in 1959, according to the Montreal Gazette and The Washington Post. He began his career as a stand-up comedian in Canada before becoming a writer on “Roseanne,” according to the Gazette and Variety.

In 1993, he left “Roseanne” to join the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” where he would eventually become known for his deadpan delivery on the the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Macdonald also earned praise and laughs for his portrayal of Burt Reynolds on the sketch comedy show’s “Celebrity Jeopardy!” segment.

He stayed on with “Saturday Night Live” until 1998, when he was ousted and replaced by Colin Quinn, purportedly after upsetting then-NBC West Coast president Don Ohlmeyer with his searing jokes about O.J. Simpson, according to Rolling Stone. He went on to star in 1998′s “Dirty Work” -- a box office bomb that went on to earn cult classic status -- and “The Norm Show,” which ran from 1999 to 2001 on ABC.

“I got demoted at SNL, and then I got sort of hot,” Macdonald told Rolling Stone in 1999.

Among his other credits, Macdonald appeared in movies and television shows such as the 1995 comedy “Billy Madison,” and the animated series “Family Guy,” and “The Fairly Odd Parents.” In 2018, he interviewed celebrity friends on Netflix’s “Norm Macdonald Has a Show.”

He was set to perform Nov. 11 in the New York Comedy Festival.

Friends and fans took to social media to remember Macdonald.

©2021 Cox Media Group>

Comments / 0

Related
Dispatch

'We lost a comedy giant': Conan O'Brien, Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler mourn Norm Macdonald

Tributes are pouring in for Norm Macdonald after the the comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member died on Tuesday. He was 61 years old. Macdonald's manager Marc Gurvitz confirmed Macdonald's death, after a long but undisclosed battle with cancer. Macdonald's comedy peers and fans took to social media to react to his unexpected death, remembering the comedian as a "legend" and "comedy giant."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Colin Quinn
Person
Artie Lange
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Bob Dole
KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
wegotthiscovered.com

What Was Norm Macdonald’s Net Worth When He Passed?

You’ve probably heard the news by now, but if not, it is with a heavy heart that we report that famed comedian Norm Macdonald died yesterday, September 14th, 2021, at the age of 61. Younger fans may not remember Macdonald, but since the ’90s the comedian has played a part both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes of well-known shows like Roseanne. He’s perhaps best-known for his time on Saturday Night Live and in the iconic role of Death on Family Guy. Over the course of his career, Macdonald made a decent amount of money that will hopefully be enough to help his family in the years to come. But how much is that, exactly?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedians#Actor#Comedy Show#The Associated Press#The Montreal Gazette#The Washington Post#Rolling Stone#Abc#Snl#Cox Media Group
KATU.com

Actor, Director & Comedian Bob Saget

Actor, Director and Comedian Bob Saget joined us to talk about his upcoming visit to Portland and he also paid tribute to his longtime friend and fellow comedian, Norm Macdonald. Bob will be performing at Helium this weekend. Click here for more information.
PORTLAND, OR
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Watch Norm Macdonald’s Top Moments: Burt Reynolds, Conan, Letterman, Bob Saget Roast & More

Norm Macdonald, the stand-up comic and Saturday Night Live alum who died Tuesday at age 61, was considered a comedian’s comedian, a favorite of late-night hosts like David Letterman and Conan O’Brien where he held court in some of his most memorable moments. They help make up a nearly matchless collection of Macdonald memories that are being resurfaced today, from his Burt Reynolds impression on Saturday Night Live to his appearance on Comedy Central’s roast of Bob Saget, which became a laboratory for a retro set that left even the roastees befuddled. Here’s just a sample of Macdonald’s work through the years: On...
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

Anthony Johnson, ‘Friday’ actor and comedian, dead at 55

Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, a comedian and actor best known for his roles in “Friday” and “Menace II Society,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 55. In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson’s representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed his death Monday. “We lost an icon,” Bell said. “He...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Emmys 2021 In Memoriam: Who was not honored in the emotional tribute segment?

Producers of the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony honored almost all of the expected people who died  this past year. Who was not featured during the emotional In Memoriam segment Sunday night on CBS? Prominent performers and character actors such as Frank Bonner, Sean Connery, Michael Constantine, Abby Dalton, James Hampton, Bruce Kirby, Norman Lloyd, Helen Reddy and Jane Withers were not part of the 49 people included. While over 100 celebrated television people died since last year’s event in mid-September of 2020, the segment generally only makes room for less than 50. Among those featured Sunday night: TV Academy...
CELEBRITIES
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
42K+
Followers
63K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy