Miami Heat sign Caleb Martin to a two-way contract
The Miami Heat have signed Caleb Martin to a two-way contract. Per the Miami Herald, “Martin joins undrafted Kansas rookie guard Marcus Garrett as the two Heat players with two-way contracts. Teams can carry up to two players on two-way deals, and those players can be on their NBA team’s active list for as many as 50 regular-season games. Garrett is a former Naismith Defensive Player of the Year with a developing offensive game.”www.insidehoops.com
