Miami Heat sign Caleb Martin to a two-way contract

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had his 2022-23 team option exercised. Herro's name was vaguely brought up during trade rumblings throughout the offseason after his numbers declined from his rookie averages. However, it appears that the team has the utmost confidence in his abilities, so he will remain in South Beach for at least a few more years. Herro will probably come off the bench during the 2021-22 season, although he will surely make some appearances as a starter.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO