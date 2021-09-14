CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Miami Heat sign Caleb Martin to a two-way contract

InsideHoops
 6 days ago

The Miami Heat have signed Caleb Martin to a two-way contract. Per the Miami Herald, “Martin joins undrafted Kansas rookie guard Marcus Garrett as the two Heat players with two-way contracts. Teams can carry up to two players on two-way deals, and those players can be on their NBA team’s active list for as many as 50 regular-season games. Garrett is a former Naismith Defensive Player of the Year with a developing offensive game.”

www.insidehoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Miami Heat adds former Charlotte Hornets player on two-way deal

In a departure from past years, the Miami Heat will go to training camp without any roster spot realistically available, barring a trade. The Heat used its second two-way contract to sign former Charlotte Hornets small forward Caleb Martin on Tuesday. Martin, who turns 26 on Sept. 28, has averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists and 16 minutes per game in 71 NBA games, including four starts, for the Hornets over the past two seasons.
NBA
Heat Nation

Bam Adebayo shows excitement with Miami Heat’s latest signing

Miami Heat All-Star big man Bam Adebayo is a big fan of the team’s latest signing. The Heat added Caleb Martin to the roster on a two-way deal on Tuesday, and Adebayo took to Instagram to express his feelings on the move. Martin later responded to Adebayo. Martin, 25, spent...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Eastern Notes: Martin, Mills, Bucks, Heat

New Heat two-way forward Caleb Martin cited the team’s reputation, culture, and successful development history as key reasons why he joined the franchise, as Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald details. Martin, who spent the last two seasons with the Hornets, will join undrafted guard Marcus Garrett as Miami’s two-way players entering the season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
AllRaptors

Chicago Bulls Continue Signing Former Raptors Players

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to build the alt-Toronto Raptors this summer. With DeMar DeRozan already under contract, the Bulls went out and have reportedly signed Stanley Johnson, Matt Thomas, and former Raptors 905er Alize Johnson to contracts, according to multiple reports. DeRozan is, of course, the biggest addition of...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Marcus Garrett
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyle Lowry
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s NBA Announcement

ESPN will have a new program and new talent to cover the NBA this coming year. NBA Today will be replacing The Jump, with Malika Andrews as the host alongside a stacked cast of NBA analysts. Andrews, who recently appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 ranking in the sports industry,...
NBA
ozarkradionews.com

Dru Smith Signs with Miami Heat

MIAMI, FLA. – The Miami Heat announced today that they have signed Dru Smith to an undisclosed deal. Smith joined the Heat this summer for the NBA Summer League where he appeared in six games, averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.17 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. He recorded multiple-steals three times and scored in double-figures twice.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Miami Herald#Naismith#Ftx Arena#Lakers#G League#Ncaa Tournament#Inside Hoops
NBA Analysis Network

3 Biggest Questions Facing Chicago Bulls In 2021-22 NBA Season

One of the biggest surprises in the NBA during the offseason was the Chicago Bulls being able to add multiple notable names in free agency. Besides beginning free agency by acquiring Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade, the Bulls then were able to land DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade and they inked a deal with Alex Caruso.
NBA
fantasydata.com

Miami Heat Roster

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had his 2022-23 team option exercised. Herro's name was vaguely brought up during trade rumblings throughout the offseason after his numbers declined from his rookie averages. However, it appears that the team has the utmost confidence in his abilities, so he will remain in South Beach for at least a few more years. Herro will probably come off the bench during the 2021-22 season, although he will surely make some appearances as a starter.
NBA
NBC Sports

Cavaliers signing Kevin Pangos to two-year, $3.5M contract

As the NBA offseason has quieted, the Cavaliers are the only team in the last two weeks to give a free agent more than a minimum salary. First, they acquired Lauri Markkanen ($67 million) in a sign-and-trade. Now, they’re signing Kevin Pangos. Bobby Marks of ESPN:. Pangos’ minimum this season...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NCAA
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Badgers in the NBA: Micah Potter signs with Miami Heat

On Friday, the Miami Heat announced that they had signed three players to contracts and...one of them just so happened to be former Wisconsin Badgers big man Micah Potter! Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed, but I feel safe in assuming it was for billions of dollars.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Alize Johnson, Bulls To Sign Two-Year Contract

After being waived by the Nets to make room for an un-retiring LaMarcus Aldridge, unrestricted free agent power forward Alize Johnson has agreed to ink a new two-year contract with the Bulls, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). Woj reports that Johnson will sign a two-year, $3.6MM minimum contract...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs sign Keita Bates-Diop to a two-year contract

The San Antonio Spurs have re-signed fourth-year small forward Keita Bates-Diop to a two-year contract, per a report from ESPN Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. PATFO tendered Bates-Diop a qualifying offer in late July that made him a restricted free agent. Although there are no details on how much money his new deal is worth, it likely won’t exceed the veteran minimum.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Suns Sign Chandler Hutchison To Two-Way Contract

SEPTEMBER 8: Hutchison is on a two-way deal, per NBA.com. The Suns are now carrying 14 players on standard contracts and one on a two-way contract. SEPTEMBER 7: The Suns have officially signed free agent wing Chandler Hutchison, the team announced today in a press release. Hutchison was cut by San Antonio on Saturday and cleared waivers on Monday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy