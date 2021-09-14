TUESDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports nine coronavirus-related deaths

The Cole County Health Department reported six new coronavirus cases from over the weekend.

According to the dashboard update, there are 10,676 residential cases and 284 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 10,960 total cases in the county.

Cole County reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths. The county has 155 coronavirus deaths. The county reported eight new coronavirus deaths; bringing the total to 94 deaths. The county is also reporting one new coronavirus-related death in a long-term care facility; that brings the number of deaths in long-term care facilities to 61.

Cole County ranks 42nd in the state for counties with the most coronavirus cases per capita in the past week. Cases are down 2.6% comparing last week to the prior week. The county has an 11.3% positive test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services .

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports about 49% of the county have initiated their first dose of the vaccine and 44.4% of the county's population have been fully vaccinated.

The Jefferson City School District reported two new student coronavirus cases. The district has 15 active coronavirus cases in students and three active cases in staff.

The district is reporting six close contacts for students and one close contact for staff.

Coronavirus cases rise in Columbia Public Schools and on MU campus

Coronavirus cases rose to start the week in Columbia Public Schools and at the University of Missouri, the schools reported Tuesday.

CPS reported 282 students in quarantine because of coronavirus exposure and 53 positive student cases Tuesday morning. Those numbers are up from the 240 and 45 reported Monday, respectively. The numbers in CPS have fluctuated since the beginning of the school year. Cases and quarantines are present in all of the district's middle and high schools and in 20 of 21 elementary buildings.

CPS requires everyone to wear masks indoors . That rule was extended Monday by a unanimous vote of the Columbia Board of Educatio n. The district superintendent cited continuing high rates of coronavirus transmission in making the case to extend the mask rule.

Cases are also up on the University of Missouri campus. The number of active student cases on campus rose to 54 on Tuesday after staying in the 40s for several days. The jump includes 19 new cases diagnosed Monday, according to MU's coronavirus reporting website. The university has reported 154 cases in students this semester, well below the numbers reported in fall 2020.

Masks are required in classrooms at MU and other UM System campuses. The UM System Board of Curators voted Monday to extend that rule to Oct. 15. However, curators carved out an exemption for vaccinated people to go unmasked at voluntary athletic and social events.

More than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 recorded across Missouri

Missouri added more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday.

According to the data from the Missouri Department of Health Senior Services , 1,530 new cases of the virus were found with PCR testing.

Missouri State COVID-19 Dashboard on Sept. 14, 2021.

Antigen testing revealed another 613 new cases.

The seven-day positivity rate in Missouri dropped Tuesday from 11.4% on Monday to 11.1%.

Missouri also recorded an additional 137 new coronavirus-related deaths. According to the state health department, 125 of those deaths happened in August.

Officials said the additional virus-related deaths were discovered during a weekly check of death certificates.

At least 11,010 people in Missouri have died from COVID-19.

Hospitals across the state are treating 1,871 coronavirus patients.

More than 3.2 million Missourians have started the vaccination process against COVID-19.

That's 52.7% of the state's population.

