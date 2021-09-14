Scotty McCreery releases ‘Damn Strait’
Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery imparts a cocktail of heartbreak and nostalgia with his steel-drenched country weeper “Damn Strait” from the 12-song collection Same Truck available this Friday, September 17th. Written by Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins, “Damn Strait” cannily honors country music icon George Strait, even as the singer bemoans the loss of his lover, associating Strait’s songs with her since they were the couple’s favorites.themusicuniverse.com
