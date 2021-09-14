CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty McCreery releases ‘Damn Strait’

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery imparts a cocktail of heartbreak and nostalgia with his steel-drenched country weeper “Damn Strait” from the 12-song collection Same Truck available this Friday, September 17th. Written by Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins, “Damn Strait” cannily honors country music icon George Strait, even as the singer bemoans the loss of his lover, associating Strait’s songs with her since they were the couple’s favorites.

themusicuniverse.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
George Strait
Person
Trent Tomlinson
Person
Lee Ann Womack
Person
Derek Wells
