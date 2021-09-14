Listing of the Day: 1600 N. Oak Street #310

2110 N Bay Shore Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ GLOBAL LUXURY AWAITS YOU IN THE PREMIER GATED COMMUNITY OF BACK BAY COVE! Enjoy being on over an acre of waterfront living on the Delaware Bay where this custom, luxury built home takes advantage of the 360 degree views offered by this lot and features your own personal inground swimming pool. Amazing 4100+ Sq Ft home boasts beautiful sunrise and sunset views over the Delaware Bay and Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge. 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, elevator, high ceilings, large bedrooms, architectural shingle roof, outdoor shower and a roof top deck that will please with panoramic views to thoroughly enjoy beach living. Gourmet Kitchen features quartz countertops, soft close custom cabinetry, large island, pantry, and wine storage area. Living room features many windows opening out towards the beach and also has a mantle with stone fireplace for relaxing and enjoying the indoors on those cozy fall and winter nights. Enjoy the Bay Breezes from the multiple decks, balconies, and screened porches that are all maintenance free Trex decking. The 4+ Car Garage under the home offers plenty of storage space, workshop space and room for several cars. Buyers can make their dream beach home a reality by completely customizing this home and picking layout, upgrade choices, home features and more. Current pricing includes $120,000 allowance for pool that will be located between the home and the Delaware Bay, fencing, landscaping and hardscaping to add final touches to the beauty of this home! Schedule your builder consultation today.

MILTON, DE ・ 11 DAYS AGO