The way you take the question of supermarket chain dominance will do a lot to determine how you answer. For example, people who highly value brand devotion will say that obviously Trader Joe's or Aldi has won newfound respect and influence within the grocery store industry. However, despite their largely favorable coverage and hordes of vocally devoted customers, neither holds a stranglehold on the industry. That honor still belongs to Walmart.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 4 DAYS AGO