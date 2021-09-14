CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple Watch Series 7: What You Need to Know

By Anuz Thapa
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report has unveiled its Apple Watch Series 7. The company says Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever. “Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements — from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging — making the world’s best smartwatch better than ever before,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness.”

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Smartwatch#Apple Inc#Aapl Rrb Report#Apple Watch Series#Apple Fitness#Fitness Technologies
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

What to Expect From Apple’s September 14 Event – Everything You Need to Know

Apple is set to host its 'California Streaming' event on September 14 in which it will announce upgrades to its existing products. We are expecting the company to introduce the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models along with a redesigned Apple Watch and the AirPods 3. There is a lot more the company could potentially announce, so scroll down to read more details on what we can expect from the event next week.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple scores legal win over Epic in Fortnite lawsuit: What you need to know

A year-long battle between Apple and Fortnite publisher Epic over how the App Store operates finally came to a head after a federal judge issued a ruling (see below) that largely sided with iPhone maker. The judge dismissed most of the claims against Apple, although she forced the company to allow developers to inform users of alternative ways to pay within apps.
VIDEO GAMES
GreenwichTime

Apple Just Announced the iPhone 13 - Here's What You Need to Know

Apple announced the iPhone 13, AirPods 3, and Apple Watch Series 7 at a virtual event it held on its Apple Park campus on September 14, 2021. The company kicked things off by going over updates to the Apple TV+ fall lineup before getting into the meat of its keynote address: A lot of new hardware.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Tom's Guide

Apple Watch 7 new sizes — what you need to know

The Apple Watch 7 sizes are a little confusing. Though the company didn't announce its new sizes alongside the smartwatch's other upgrades during this month's Apple Event, it seems shoppers will have 41mm and 45mm models to choose from. This is the second time Apple has pulled a smartwatch size...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 come Monday: How to install Apple's new software

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be ready to download and install on your iPhone and iPad on Monday, Apple announced during its iPhone 13 event this week. It also introduced the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini -- all available for preorder now -- and its newest iPad, iPad Mini and Apple Watch Series 7. The software updates come with an array of new features for iPhones and iPads.
CELL PHONES
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams

Table of Contents The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

iOS 15 is here: New features and everything else to know about Apple's new iPhone OS

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iOS 15 has finally arrived. After Apple's iPhone 13 event last week, the tech giant revealed that iOS 15 would be generally available for free download on Monday, alongside iPadOS 15. At the event, we also saw four iPhone 13 models, new iPads and the Apple Watch Series 7 all debuted.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple watchOS 8: Everything to know about latest Apple Watch OS

Every year at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, the company launches a new version of the Apple Watch’s watchOS, showing off the awesome new software features that can be expected when the software is released in the fall. This year was no different. Apple’s watchOS 8 is now finally available to the public. The new operating system doesn’t necessarily represent a major overhaul for watchOS, but it does bring a number of handy new features that could make using your Apple Watch that extra bit easier. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about watchOS 8. The best new features in...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

What is Tesla Autopilot? Everything you need to know

Autopilot is Tesla’s breakout technology. It’s the feature that put autonomous driving systems on the map and showed us what cars can be capable of. But it can be quite a confusing topic, especially if you’re not up to date on autonomous driving. So what is Autopilot exactly, why is...
CARS
Fox News

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions, and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks, and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn't floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy