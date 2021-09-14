Apple Watch Series 7: What You Need to Know
Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report has unveiled its Apple Watch Series 7. The company says Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever. “Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements — from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging — making the world’s best smartwatch better than ever before,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness.”www.thestreet.com
