Huobi Ventures Launches $10 million Fund to Accelerate Innovative GameFi Projects

By AIT News Desk
 7 days ago

Huobi Ventures, the global investment arm of Huobi Group, announced the launch of a new $10 million fund to invest in emerging GameFi projects around the world. The creation of this fund follows the launch of its $100 million DeFi fund in May this past year. In the following month of June, Huobi incubator program Huobi X Center was also established to help the growth and development of corresponding projects. These recent initiatives reflect the rapid growth of decentralized finance and its role in funding projects with new, differentiated business models. Huobi Group, Huobi X Center, and Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) will provide resources and support for investee projects incubated under this fund.

Comments / 0

