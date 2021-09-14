Gradient AI and Merlinos Team to offer State-of-the-Art Artificial Intelligence and Expert Actuarial and Insurance Industry Consulting Services
Gradient AI, the leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence solutions in the insurance industry, recently announced that it has partnered with Merlinos & Associates to incorporate state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions with expert actuarial and insurance industry consulting services. “We became aware of Gradient AI...aithority.com
Comments / 0