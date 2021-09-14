Gradient AI and Merlinos Team to offer State-of-the-Art Artificial Intelligence and Expert Actuarial and Insurance Industry Consulting Services

Rajasekar Sukumar, European vice-president of Persistent Systems, delves into the true definition of artificial intelligence (AI), and considers what is and isn't AI. Today, the term artificial intelligence (AI) is thrown around rather generously. As businesses around the world become more open to making waves and ditching legacy technologies in their quest to become data-driven, an ever-increasing number of tech deployments are claiming to use AI or machine learning (ML). But, frankly, it’s often not true AI that is being used. The problem is, AI doesn’t have a widely recognised definition, so it’s hard to draw a line between what is AI and what isn’t.

