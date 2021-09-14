CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Ex-Detroit police chief enters governor race amid protest

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and DAVID EGGERT
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Novpb_0bw2Drcz00
Election 2022 Michigan Governor James Craig, a former Detroit Police Chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan amongst protesters on Belle Isle in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig formally announced his campaign for governor Tuesday, but not before protesters derailed his kickoff event at a state park and forced him to move.

He effectively has been running for months but waited to make it official. He is among 10 Republicans, all of them political newcomers, looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022. He and two others — former conservative media host Tudor Dixon and chiropractor Garrett Soldano — appear best positioned for the primary next August while many others may not be able to qualify for the ballot.

Craig, who would be Michigan's first Black governor if elected, was to speak to reporters on Belle Isle in the middle of the Detroit River in his hometown. But he abandoned that plan when he was shouted down by a couple-dozen people critical of his role as chief.

He turned around and walked back toward a waiting vehicle, which took him to a nearby office complex. It was there that he made the announcement a short time later.

“My name is James Craig. And I’m running to be your governor,” he said, flashing a thumbs-up. “The governor for the state of Michigan.”

He nodded as supporters chanted, “Chief Craig.”

As for the disruption on the island park, Craig said a “small group of paid protesters did nothing. What they did is reinforce why we need change.”

Asked about his statement that the demonstrators were paid, Craig said he did not have evidence of that, but that he believed it.

“The message is: I’m winning,” he said. “I got the message out anyway.”

Craig was critical of Whitmer, saying the first-term governor “has been more focused on political science rather than actual science.” She has come under GOP criticism for ordering capacity restrictions and mask requirements to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has contributed to more than 20,000 deaths in the state. She lifted the rules in June, citing vaccinations and other factors.

Craig also predicted support for his campaign from outside southeast Michigan, saying: “I will resonate with those folks up north or on the west, because I’m authentic, I’m a leader and I’m blue-collar. I know what hard work looks like. Nobody’s ever given me anything.”

Rodericka Applewhaite, a spokeswoman for the state Democratic Party, said it “objectively was not a good morning" for Craig, who also planned stops in Flint and Grand Rapids after the rocky start.

“Disruption or no, Michiganders are the ones who lose here,” she said. "For months they’ve gone without answers from the Detroit Dodger on the integrity of our elections, his refusal to speak out against criminalizing abortion, his willingness to condemn the insurrection and every other issue he’s avoided for flashy national cable interviews. Michiganders deserve better.”

Six other Republicans have created campaign committees: Army veteran Austin Chenge, Bob Scott, Ryan Kelley, a real estate broker who organized protests against the governor’s coronavirus orders, pastor Ralph Rebandt II and Articia Bomer. Also running is Evan Space, who has no committee.

___

Eggert reported from Lansing, Michigan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 21

Clarence Trotter
6d ago

His security did a very poor job, they should not have allowed a hostile crowd that close to him. I would retrain them or fire them.

Reply(6)
6
Aloysius Koss
6d ago

saw a clip on the news and already the lies are starting and let's blame the govonor for the protest on belle isle get in right chief

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Republican Dean Heller announces run for governor of Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. — (AP) — Republican Dean Heller announced plans to run for governor in Nevada, declaring Monday that he would oppose state mandates on masks and vaccines and tighten voting laws if elected to lead the battleground state. Heller has historically positioned himself as a moderate and drawn...
NEVADA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Judge tosses some convictions against ex-Massachusetts mayor

BOSTON — (AP) — A federal judge on Monday tossed out several convictions against the Massachusetts mayor elected at just 23 years old who was found guilty by jurors of bilking investors and extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock overturned eight counts...
BOSTON, MA
WHIO Dayton

Federal officer arrested at Capitol rally won't be charged

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal law enforcement officer was arrested carrying a gun at Saturday's rally at the U.S. Capitol billed to support the suspects charged in January's insurrection but will not be prosecuted. The 27-year-old New Jersey man is an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Flint, MI
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Hanoi is easing some pandemic restrictions

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnamese authorities are relaxing some pandemic restrictions in Hanoi starting Tuesday after two months of lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases. An order signed by the mayor Monday evening will allow the opening of government offices, markets, essential services such as banking, logistics and take-away...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Trans rights challenged in Texas' third special legislative session

TEXAS — Texas legislators are heading into their third special session Monday with several controversial topics on the agenda, including transgender student participation in sports and gender-affirming health care for trans youth. Lawmakers will consider banning transgender students from playing on interscholastic teams that align with their gender identity. Children...
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Foundation pledges $30.5M for vaccine inequity

WASHINGTON — Aiming to pressure wealthy countries to boost their investment in global COVID-19 vaccine sharing, the Open Society Foundations is devoting a new $30.5 million pledge to address inequity in the distribution of the live saving shots. The funds will support vaccine access and distribution efforts in lower income...
ADVOCACY
WHIO Dayton

Defense chief orders new review of mistaken US drone strike

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a senior-level review of the investigation that found that 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, were killed in an Aug. 29 U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the Pentagon initially said had killed an Islamic State fighter. The reviewer is to consider whether any military disciplinary action is warranted.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WHIO Dayton

Federal appeals court to hear Missouri abortion law case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether Missouri can implement a sweeping law aimed at limiting abortions. The law adopted in 2019 would ban abortions at or around the eighth week of pregnancy. It also would prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis. The 8th U.S. Circuit...
MISSOURI STATE
WHIO Dayton

Oklahoma sets 7 executions in 6 months; 1st since 2015

Oklahoma scheduled seven executions Monday in what would be the first lethal injections for the state since putting them on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps. Among the men scheduled to die is Julius Darius Jones, even though the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board just last week recommended that his death sentence be commuted to life in prison. The case that drew national attention after it was featured in 2018 on the ABC television documentary series "The Last Defense."
OKLAHOMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Supreme Court sets arguments in big abortion case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in Mississippi’s bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion overturned. The court issued its arguments calendar for late November and early December on Monday. Mississippi is asking the high...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Race#State Of Michigan#Southeast Michigan#Ex Detroit#Ap#Republicans#Democratic#Gop#Michiganders#The Detroit Dodger#The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton

Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority

TORONTO — (AP) — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed and the result was remarkably similar to the election two years ago. The Liberals won the most seats of any party. The...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Dems, backers face uphill immigration path after Senate blow

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Democrats launched an uphill fight Monday to rescue their drive to help millions of immigrants remain legally in the U.S., their pathway unclear and the uncertainty exposing tensions between party leaders and progressive groups demanding bold results. Lawmakers and advocacy organizations said they were already...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHIO Dayton

DoorDash to offer alcohol deliveries in 20 states, DC

SAN FRANCISCO — Let the spirits flow. DoorDash Inc. confirmed Monday that customers in 20 U.S. states and the District of Columbia can now buy alcohol directly through the online food-delivery company’s app. “Alcohol really presents a win-win-win for all of our audiences,” DoorDash CEO Tony Xu told CNBC’s “TechCheck,”...
FOOD & DRINKS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
42K+
Followers
63K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy