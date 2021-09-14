CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIAA to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirement for officials working state playoffs

Erie Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PIAA will require game officials to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to work any state playoff games this season. “All officials must be fully vaccinated to officiate any post season inter-district contest,” a bulletin for PIAA football officials posted online Tuesday read. “The terms and conditions of PIAA inter-district playoff contracts will include language that all officials working those contests must be fully vaccinated.”

Tribune-Review

PIAA board approves vaccine mandate for officials, doesn’t foresee shortage

The PIAA does not expect its covid-19 vaccination mandate to cause a shortage of game officials since the new policy applies only to inter-district state tournament games. “Our inter-district tournament is so much smaller in number of games compared to what goes on across the commonwealth on a day-to-day basis. We shouldn’t have any problem,” said PIAA assistant executive director Patrick Gebhart, who oversees officials.
HEALTH
WFMJ.com

PIAA football bulletin: Fall sports officials must be vaccinated for playoff inter-district contests

Pennsylvania fall sports officials looking to officiate any inter-district post season event are required to be fully vaccinated, according to the most recent Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Football Bulletin. Posted to the PIAA website on Tuesday, the bulletin states, "All officials must be fully vaccinated to officiate any post season...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Castle News

PIAA endorses vaccinations to beat COVID-19

MECHANICSBURG — The PIAA is officially endorsing vaccinations for its athletes. Pennsylvania’s governing body for school sports said on its Twitter page Thursday that the best way to beat COVID-19 is with a vaccination. The PIAA board of directors on Wednesday approved a statement to go on the record for the vaccines.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie Times-News

What we learned, Week 4: Friday's District 10 football

Week 4 of District 10 football featured the most schedule scrambling yet in a season that has been filled with COVID-19 postponements and cancellations. Seven of Week 4's games were canceled between Monday and Thursday last week, as six teams scheduled other games and eight had unwelcome bye weeks. Despite...
ERIE, PA
Person
Tom Wolf
Erie Times-News

Vote for the Erie County Athletes of the Week, Sept. 20

It's time to vote again for the Erie County Athletes of the Week. Each Monday, the Erie Times-News will select nominees for the Football Player of the Week, Female Athlete of the Week and Male Athlete of the Week. The Male Athlete of the Week will include all fall sports, except for football.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Erie Times-News

Fort LeBoeuf finds end zone six times in win at North East

NORTH EAST – Fort LeBoeuf beat North East with a tactic familiar from many of its former football victories. The Bison ruined the Grapepickers' homecoming festivities with Friday's 42-6 Region 4 win at Ted Miller Stadium. They rushed for 354 yards and five touchdowns, four of which were 21 yards or longer.
NORTH EAST, PA
Erie Times-News

Get a look at the latest District 10 football rankings, Week 5

Eight District 10 teams, including four ranked teams, had a previously unscheduled bye last week because of COVID protocols. The seven games that were canceled last week brought the season total to 16 games lost to the virus in the first four weeks. Going into Week 5, the halfway point...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

PIAA requires covid-19 vaccination for all officials working state playoffs

The PIAA will require its game officials in all sports to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 to work any state postseason contests this fall. In a bulletin for football officials posted online Tuesday, the PIAA said: “All officials must be fully vaccinated to officiate any postseason inter-district contest. The terms and conditions of PIAA inter-district playoff contracts will include language that all officials working those contests must be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

