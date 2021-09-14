LAFC Partners With Global Cyber Protection Leader Acronis And Welcomes TeamLogic IT as #CyberFit Delivery Partner

Partnerize, the global leader in partnership automation, software and services, announced the appointments of Adam Brownstein, Clare Conway and Mike Grossman to the senior leadership team. The hires further underscore the company’s unique position as the partnership category’s only provider of both partnership marketing software and customized service. Exiting the 1H of 2021, Partnerize continues to generate significant global momentum, with YoY order volume gains of 91% for same store sales within the period, excluding travel. YoY revenue also grew 37% — with these leadership additions expected to further accelerate this momentum as the partnership category increasingly delivers critical operating leverage to brands and partners by providing a critical subsidy to primary sales and marketing channels and retires the legacy network model.

