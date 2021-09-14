CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

LAFC Partners With Global Cyber Protection Leader Acronis And Welcomes TeamLogic IT as #CyberFit Delivery Partner

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Companies collaborate to provide best-in-class cyber protection for soccer. The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced a new partnership with global cyber protection leader Acronis, the official Cyber Protection Partner of LAFC. The partnership will be supported by TeamLogic IT, a national provider of technology services, who will enable the delivery of Acronis cyber protection solutions to LAFC.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
aithority.com

Partnerize Expands Senior Leadership Team as Global Growth Accelerates

Partnerize, the global leader in partnership automation, software and services, announced the appointments of Adam Brownstein, Clare Conway and Mike Grossman to the senior leadership team. The hires further underscore the company’s unique position as the partnership category’s only provider of both partnership marketing software and customized service. Exiting the 1H of 2021, Partnerize continues to generate significant global momentum, with YoY order volume gains of 91% for same store sales within the period, excluding travel. YoY revenue also grew 37% — with these leadership additions expected to further accelerate this momentum as the partnership category increasingly delivers critical operating leverage to brands and partners by providing a critical subsidy to primary sales and marketing channels and retires the legacy network model.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

WISeKey Recruits Andreas Kindt Former CTO and Board Member of T-Online International AG to its Advisory Committee to Lead the Technology Expansion of WISe.ART NFT Platform

WISeKey International Holding Ltd, a leading cybersecurity, IoT and AI company, announced the nomination of Andreas Kindt to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey’s Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey’s growth strategy, including Cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain, and information technology. WISeKey...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tasktop Welcomes Prashanth Rai as Vice President of Global Consulting Partners

Seasoned Executive to Strengthen Global Partnerships and Support Company’s Strategic Growth. Leading value stream management solution provider, Tasktop, has hired enterprise software industry veteran, Prashanth Rai, as its vice president of global consulting partners. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals. Prashanth brings more than 20 years...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Joseph Hertz Joins Blue Sentry Cloud As Chief Revenue Officer

Joseph Hertz, a proven growth leader with a long history of innovation and success in cloud services and IT, has joined Blue Sentry Cloud as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, it was announced today. Joseph Hertz, a proven growth leader with a long history of innovation and success in cloud...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
aithority.com

HOGE Announces Collaboration With The DeFi Angels

The Original DeFi Meme Token – HOGE has joined forces with the DeFi Angels to give their project a voice on Capitol Hill as the regulation conversation heats up. It’s no secret that American-based blockchain crypto companies are fighting the infrastructure bill in D.C. This bill could create a big change in the world of DeFi over the next several years.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Dubber Acquires World Class AI Technology Company Notiv

Dubber Corporation Limited announces that it has acquired Brisbane, Australia based technology group Notiv. Notiv is a developer of innovative cloud-native AI-based products that turn meetings into transcribed notes, summaries, signals, actions, and more. Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber:. “One of our fundamental beliefs is that artificial intelligence has a part...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Google partners with NFT leader Dapper Labs to support Flow blockchain

Search engine giant Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is joining forces with Canadian blockchain studio Dapper Labs to help support the development of new Web 3 products and services, including the wildly popular nonfungible token, or NFT, marketplace. As part of the deal, Google Cloud will serve as a network operator for Dapper...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#Data Protection#Sports Marketing#Cyber Protection Partner#Teamlogic#Lafc Co President Cbo#Acronis Cyber Protect#Machine Intelligence#European#Major League Soccer#Cyberfit#Mls Club
hotelbusiness.com

Partner news

This week’s Partner News is highlighted by Outrigger Hospitality Group naming Avery Aoki its new CFO, Comcast awarding grants to Black small business owners in the state of Washington and OTA Insight partnering with PredictHQ. Read about all that and more below. Avery Aoki appointed CFO at Outrigger Hospitality Group.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Hivestack Announces Partnership With Clear Channel Outdoor US

Hivestack, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Partnership Brings Programmatic Buyers Additional Scale Across the U.S. Hivestack, the leading global programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company announced a partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. based business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO): one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies. Through this new partnership, CCOA will offer advertisers a way to buy DOOH inventory programmatically through the Hivestack SSP, in addition to direct, across CCOA’s nationwide digital footprint in the U.S. The partnership allows CCOA to operate PMP buys via the Hivestack SSP and Open Exchange through the Hivestack Ad Exchange.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Quad Strengthens Consumer Reach and Engagement Capabilities with Appointment of Kris Persons as SVP of Direct Marketing

Former Merkle and Epsilon Vice President to Leverage Quad’s Unmatched Reach and Data Personalization to Drive Measurable Results for Brands. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD), announced the appointment of experienced outcome-based marketing executive Kris Persons as Senior Vice President of Direct Marketing. Persons most recently served as Vice President & Enterprise Growth Leader for Merkle, a global performance marketing agency. Prior to Merkle, she served as Vice President at Epsilon, where she oversaw the marketing company’s client service delivery teams supporting large retail and quick-service restaurant brands.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Rocket Software Names Barbara Goose Chief Marketing Officer

Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise modernization and optimization solutions for Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, has named Barbara Goose Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Barbara will join the Rocket executive leadership team overseeing the marketing organization including brand, marketing operations, corporate communications, demand generation, field marketing, channel marketing and analytics.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
aithority.com

Daxbot Announces First Funding Round

Daxbot, Inc. announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. Daxbot’s vision is to bring robots into the service of humanity. To that end, their first urban robot is focused on the growing food delivery market. Daxbot has several robot deployments scheduled this year in different cities across the United States.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

KaJ Labs Announces Lithosphere’s NFT Platform

Lithosphere, the innovative new AI blockchain platform from KaJ Labs will officially launch the Jot Art Metaverse in the first quarter of 2022. The launch will be highlighted by three new Play-to-Earn (P2E) cross-chain games. The first title, Heroes of the Jungle‘s NFT characters and objects, are available for collection on Opensea.
VIDEO GAMES
lafc.com

LAFC Partners With Global Cyber Protection Leader Acronis

LAFC announced today a new partnership with global cyber protection leader Acronis, the official Cyber Protection Partner of LAFC. The partnership will be supported by TeamLogic IT, a national provider of technology services, who will enable the delivery of Acronis cyber protection solutions to LAFC. “The protection of our data...
MLS
the buffalo bills

Buffalo Bills welcome Fusion Digital as Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner

Today, the Buffalo Bills and Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced an Official Cyber Protection Partnership which will be supported by Fusion Digital. Through this partnership, the Bills will access innovative cyber protection solutions to safeguard data, applications, and systems to optimize data management and defend cyberattacks. "Acronis...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy