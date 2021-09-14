LAFC Partners With Global Cyber Protection Leader Acronis And Welcomes TeamLogic IT as #CyberFit Delivery Partner
Companies collaborate to provide best-in-class cyber protection for soccer. The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced a new partnership with global cyber protection leader Acronis, the official Cyber Protection Partner of LAFC. The partnership will be supported by TeamLogic IT, a national provider of technology services, who will enable the delivery of Acronis cyber protection solutions to LAFC.aithority.com
