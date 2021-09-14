Luxury travel firm launches new real estate division to grow portfolio

Jonathan Morris, a former executive at three publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REIT), is looking to fill a void he sees in the industry’s knowledge about REITs. Morris, a 30-year commercial real estate veteran who has taught at Georgetown University for the past 11 years, is launching the REIT Academy, Commercial Observer has learned. He said the academy is aimed at enhancing levels of knowledge on the REIT structure in hopes that the sector can expand beyond the 180 REITs that currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO