Crownpeak Launches Experience Optimization Engine, Powered by Dynamic Yield

By AIT News Desk
 7 days ago

Solution Empowers Companies to Create and Deploy Individualized Experiences Across Channels That Boost Engagement and Sales. Crownpeak, the leading digital experience platform, announced the launch of the Crownpeak Experience Optimization Engine, powered by Dynamic Yield. With this solution, companies can create, optimize and deliver individualized digital experiences across channels, at scale – increasing revenue, loyalty and engagement. The solution comes as part of a strategic partnership, aimed at helping more companies harness the power of personalization, between Crownpeak and Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform.

