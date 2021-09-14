Crownpeak Launches Experience Optimization Engine, Powered by Dynamic Yield

With funding from 468 Capital and LEA Partners, company introduces its first solution – WorKI, an AI tool eliminating manual order processing for sales teams. Workist, the company applying cutting-edge, deep-learning technology to automate business transactions, exited stealth and introduced its flagship product WorKI, an intelligent document processing tool that leverages advanced artificial intelligence to process unstructured data for corporate sales teams. With seed funding from 468 Capital and LEA Partners, Workist is reimagining the way business transactions are done globally. WorKI is Workist’s first step on the path to develop an AI business connectivity layer that enables smooth business transactions among companies globally, eliminating the hassle of handling different electronic and document-based data transmission formats and languages in B2B transactions.

