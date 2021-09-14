CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston wants a non-celebrity man – Boulevard

By Arjun Sethi
 8 days ago

US actress Jennifer Aniston can easily imagine a non-celebrity man as a partner. However, the 52-year-old did not provide any further information about her dream partner. Los Angeles (dpa). US actress Jennifer Aniston can easily imagine a non-celebrity man as a partner. When asked whether relationships between publicly known and...

Jennifer Aniston Was Shocked By David Schwimmer Rumors for This Reason

As if the Friends reunion wasn't exciting enough for fans of the '90s show, viewers also got a big reveal when the special aired in May. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer shared that they had crushes on each other during the time that they played on-and-off couple Rachel Green and Ross Geller. So, perhaps unsurprisingly, reports began circulating soon after the special aired that the two former co-stars were actually, finally dating in 2021.
“The Morning Show” continues: Jennifer Aniston is “back”

Fans of “The Morning Show” can be happy: Apparently the shooting of the Apple TV series with Jennifer Aniston in the leading role continues. The 51-year-old confirms this with several photos and videos. When the new episodes will be broadcast is still unclear. US actress Jennifer Aniston is back on...
Jennifer Aniston reflects on “brutal” ‘Friends’ reunion

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the Friends Reunion special which aired earlier this year, describing the experience as “brutal”. Speaking on Rob Lowe’s Literally podcast, Aniston admitted that the highly-anticipated reunion with co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer was surprisingly intense. “Going back...
Jennifer Aniston launches LolaVie with detangler

Jennifer Aniston has launched her beauty brand, LolaVie, with a glossing detangler. The 52-year-old former ‘Friends’ star has entered the haircare market with the $25 cruelty-free and vegan detangler, which she has hailed “the Swiss army knife of hair products”. The ‘Morning Show’ star has explained that the inspiration to...
What's Really Inside Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Smoothie

Jennifer Aniston's commitment to her health is well known. Whether it's her diet or the care of her skin and hair, she's talked openly for years about the various routines she employs to keep herself in tip-top condition. One thing, in particular, she has noted that has made a huge difference in her well-being is the use of collagen, both on her skin and hair, and in her diet as well (via Forbes). Aniston believes in it so much that she recently took the position of Chief Creative Officer for Vital Proteins, a collagen supplement company.
Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Compared This Mascara to Having Lash Extensions

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You know how people repeat affirmations to themselves in the mirror in order to strengthen their confidence and mood? We have a similar process, but ours goes something more like, “I have longer, stronger lashes. My lashes are long and beautiful. Long, long, long.” If our mascara hasn’t worked, we might as well try to manifest them, right?
With LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston Adds Beauty Founder To Her Impressive CV

There is a little known rite of passage for Angelenos that caught Jennifer Aniston off guard when she first started driving in Hollywood. “I got my first car and someone said to me, ‘So, like, what’s the name of your car?’ And I was like, ‘What? You have to name your car in California?’” Nevertheless, Aniston obliged, dubbing her black Saab 900 “Lola”. “I always liked the song,” she says, referring to Sarah Vaughan’s "Whatever Lola Wants”, which has become something of a theme tune for the Friends star. “Whenever I’d show up, my friends would say, ‘Lola’s here!’”
Jennifer Aniston unveils her hair care brand LolaVie

Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, who made 'The Rachel' haircut one of the 1990s' most iconic hairstyles, is ready to share her hair care secrets with the world with the launch of her brand called LolaVie. Less than a week after the 52-year-old star took to...
Jennifer Aniston reveals her holistic approach to wellness

Jennifer Aniston has adopted an holistic approach to wellness. The 52-year-old actress admits that her approach has evolved markedly over the years, and she now thinks it's important to have an open-minded outlook. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a...
Jennifer Aniston Debuts Vegan and Cruelty-Free Haircare Line

Following the Friends reunion, ‘90s nostalgia is reaching an all-time high. Actress and 90s style icon Jennifer Aniston is taking that enthusiasm into the beauty industry, introducing her very first all-vegan hair car brand LolaVie. The cruelty-free hair brand aims to bring plant-based consumers all the tools they need to achieve “The Rachel” without any animal involvement. Aniston just launched her LolaVie brand to bring the market a haircare brand that avoids all animal products and strays away from any form of animal testing.
Reese Witherspoon praises Jennifer Aniston

Main page »Film + TV» Film + TV News »Reese Witherspoon praises Jennifer Aniston. September 15, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. Reese Witherspoon is delighted with Jennifer Aniston’s timing. The Oscar-winning actress stood in front of the camera with the 52-year-old for ‘The Morning Show’. When filming the flick, Reese noticed...
Jennifer Aniston says she is not attending the Emmys this Sunday

On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Aniston revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she will not be attending the 2021 Emmys this Sunday, citing her personal safety as the pandemic continues. As part of HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion, she’s nominated in the variety special (prerecorded) category alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and other producers. “No, I will not be going,” she told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, adding that producer and director Ben Winston will attend and accept on her behalf, if the “Friends” reunion wins. “This is a big step for me to just be here. Just baby steps.” She told Kimmel that she’s been staying home a lot, while also safely filming season two of “The Morning Show,” doing press and visiting her friends Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman.
Jennifer Aniston admits Friends: The Reunion was more "melancholy" than expected

"I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated," Aniston said in an interview on Rob Lowe's Literally! podcast. "Because in your mind, you think, 'Oh, this will be really fun to time travel.' It turns out, oh, ouch — it's kind of hard to time travel." She added: "Going back there, it's nostalgic in a way that's kind of also a little melancholy, you know. Because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, not so easy and some easy ... for each of us." Asked whether there was anything that needed to be edited out, Aniston says: "There was a period where we were all kind of in a puddle." "I don't think we broke David (Schwimmer)," she said. "But even (Matt) LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy. You know, our brother. Mr. Impenetrable. Our big brother who would kill anybody if they looked at you wrong. Even he got a little misty."
