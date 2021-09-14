Jennifer Aniston wants a non-celebrity man – Boulevard

"I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated," Aniston said in an interview on Rob Lowe's Literally! podcast. "Because in your mind, you think, 'Oh, this will be really fun to time travel.' It turns out, oh, ouch — it's kind of hard to time travel." She added: "Going back there, it's nostalgic in a way that's kind of also a little melancholy, you know. Because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, not so easy and some easy ... for each of us." Asked whether there was anything that needed to be edited out, Aniston says: "There was a period where we were all kind of in a puddle." "I don't think we broke David (Schwimmer)," she said. "But even (Matt) LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy. You know, our brother. Mr. Impenetrable. Our big brother who would kill anybody if they looked at you wrong. Even he got a little misty."

