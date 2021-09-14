Kim Kardashian, Is That You?
The Met Gala dress code was “American Independence,” but the general interpretation tacitly but widely agreed upon was “Too Much.” It is an odd reading for a country whose signal contribution to fashion has been the introduction of sportswear — easy, unfussy, functional — but probably predictable. The Met Gala (the “Oscars of fashion,” etc.) is a fundraiser by birth but has long since adolesced into a media circus. Like the regular circus, the clown with the biggest wig tends to win.www.thecut.com
