Kim Kardashian, Is That You?

The internet thinks that Drake and Kanye West's feud is still going strong. For the past couple of weeks, the rappers have been mired in a very public beef that's included a few pointed screenshots and a lot of overt disses. And though we thought it'd be over by the time they released their respective albums — Donda and Certified Lover Boy — one model in Drake's new music video has fans convinced that there's still some serious bad blood between the two.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO