The Historic Myrtle Plantation In Louisiana Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night
By Jackie Ann
Only In Louisiana
7 days ago
From Oak Alley’s majestic oak-lined entry to the vibrant colors of the San Francisco Plantation, every plantation in Louisiana has a distinct claim to fame. The Myrtles Plantation is no different, though it may not be one you’re wanting to dive into, since it’s known to be one of the most haunted plantations in the South.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For rates and availability, head over to the Myrtles Plantation website.
If you’ve ever visited the Myrtles Plantation, share your experience with us in the comments below!
Address: The Myrtles Plantation, 7747 US-61, St Francisville, LA 70775, USA
On August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, one of the most destructive hurricanes to date. Not only was the hurricane the second most damaging storm (second to Hurricane Katrina which also made landfall on August 29 in 2005, coincidentally), this hurricane tied 2020’s Hurricane Lara for the strongest landfall in Louisiana. Devastating doesn’t even begin to describe the effects of Hurricane Ida, and we’re still dealing with the aftermath.
