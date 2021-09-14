CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hoosiers' Depleted Secondary Gets Starter Jaylin Williams Back for Cincinnati Game

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33m81N_0bw2B5ZS00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana isn't going to see a quarterback all year who's any better than Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder. He's a top-five passer, and a surefire top-40 NFL draft pick for sure.

Ridder, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound dual threat from Louisville, Ky., is in his fourth year as a starter and he's always thrown for nearly 7,500 yards in his career. He has plenty of weapons on the outside too with the No. 8-ranked Bearcats, so it's a good thing for the Hoosiers that cornerback Jaylin Williams will be back in the lineup on Saturday.

Williams, who starts at corner along with Tiawan Mullen, was injured in the season opener at Iowa, and he missed all of last week's 56-14 win against Idaho. But he's a full-go in practice this week, and will be ready to play when the game kicks off at Noon ET before a sell-out crowd at Memorial Stadium.

It's likely that Williams, Mullen and Reese Taylor will all see a lot of snaps against the Bearcats' high-flying offense, which has scored 91 points in two weeks against Miami of Ohio and Murray State, rolling up 933 yards in the process. They love to throw the ball, and Ridder is deadly accurate.

Indiana's secondary has been snake-bit so far this season. Aside from Williams missing time, safey Devon Matthews also got hurt at Iowa and probably won't be ready for another week or two, and sophomore Chris Keys, who played for Williams against Idaho, tore his ACL and he is out for the year.

"That's just part of going through the season, so.getting Jaylin back will be big for us,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "We've just got to continue to develop our younger guys. That's where it's going to be big, and we're hoping to get (Ole Miss transfer) Jonathan Haynes back in the mix this week as well. That will help us ,too.

"Yeah, every year it seems like a certain position has a little more challenges than others, and that seems to be our spot for this year. But guys are working really, really hard back there.''

That group will be tested on Saturday, without question.

"Obviously, their role is going to be huge this weekend because our secondary is going to be tested by a very, very talented receiver core and really elite quarterback,'' Allen said. "So I just expect them to play a little better this week than we did last week. That's the whole key, getting better every week. And I know they will because our guys are really, really motivated, and wee've got a great staff.''

Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren might be new to the Hoosiers, but he knows all about the Hoosiers' depth, and he has full faith and confidence in Indiana's bench players.

"We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football. We rotate guys all the time, and they've done that for the past couple of years,'' Warren said. "Even the backups, they've played a lot of football for us and we really have three starters at corner spot to begin with.

"I think we have some flexibility in that group, and getting guys back this week will help. I'm looking forward to seeing those guys compete. I think those guys are ready to go.''

If there's one level of Indiana's defensive that can handle a few injuries, it's the secondary because there's more depth there than anyone can remember in Bloomington. Josh Sanguinetti came in for Matthews at safety and played well, though he had a sure interception slip through his hands. But he's a veteran, and he didn't miss a beat.

Neither did Keys last week before he got hurt. That ''next man up'' philosophy runs strong in the secondary.

"When you're on the field, then you're a one,'' Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen said. "The next guy's up when a guy goes down. We're handling it real well.''

They'll need to against Ridder, who's an accurate passer — 72.3 percent on the year with six touchdowns and just one interception. He's also an excellent runner, which puts added pressure on a defense.

"In regards to Desmond, he's a special player,'' Allen said. "The thing about it, he's a long guy, 6-4, and he's big, like 215-plus pounds. He runs a lot, and he runs really, really effectively. And as we all know, that puts challenges on a defense when a quarterback can do that. He's stayed healthy, even though he runs the ball a lot. That's a tough thing to do at this level.

"His passing just keeps getting better and better. You go back and watch in years past, which we've done. We spend a lot of time studying over the summer as well, and you look at his previous years and you can see his growth as a quarterback. He really throws the ball down the field with a lot of accuracy now., and he has a really talented receiver corps. He's definitely a future NFL guy. When you have that kind of guy leading your team, that's a very, very good formula for a lot of success.''

Related stories in Indiana football

  • MICAH McFADDEN PODCAST: Come join Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden for a live podcast on Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington. The show starts at 7 p.m. ET, and several former Hoosiers will be in the house, too. CLICK HERE
  • IDAHO REPORT CARD: Indiana got a lot of things fixed in its 56-14 win over Idaho, and their grades reflect the improvement. Here's the Week 2 report card. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS: There's a new No. 1 at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after four-time defending champion Ohio State lost to Oregon last weekend. Is this heaven at No. 1? Nope, it's Iowa. CLICK HERE
  • GAME STORY: Indiana had two special teams touchdowns for the first time since 1969 and running back Stephen Carr rushed for 118 yards in the Hoosiers' easy 56-14 victory over Idaho. CLICK HERE
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Indiana dipped into the transfer portal to get D.J. Matthews and Stephen Carr from a pair of iconic football programs, but they've both found greener pastures in little ol' Bloomington, Indiana. Their imprint on the Hoosiers' football program is already immense. CLICK HERE
  • CINCINNATI FAVORED: Indiana's difficult early-season schedule lands on No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday, when the Bearcats come to Bloomington for a nationally televised showdown. The Bearcats are early 3-point favorites. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Football Coach Carl Pelini

An arrest warrant was reportedly issued for Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney High School head football coach Carl Pelini on Monday, according to a report by 21 WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio. Pelini is being charged with domestic violence. He is not currently in custody. According to a police report, officers responded...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Oregon State
State
Indiana State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Carr
FanSided

5 candidates to replace Manny Diaz as Miami football coach

Manny Diaz has a lot of critics and doubters, so if Miami football decides to fire him, these are the best Miami head coach candidate to replace Diaz. The Miami Hurricanes opened the season with a loss to Alabama. That of course isn’t a particular black mark, as the Crimson Tide beat most everyone. But since then they’ve eked out a close win over Appalachian State, and on Saturday, were overmatched by Michigan State in a 38-17 loss.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#American Football#Acl
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings following an eventful Week 3. Week 3 of the 2021 college football season did not disappoint. The third full weekend of the season was highlighted by Auburn’s trip to Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted the Tigers for their annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won a classic, holding off Auburn, 28-20, to remain undefeated on the year.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking Colt Brennan News

The cause of death has reportedly been revealed for former Hawaii and NFL quarterback Colt Brennan, who passed away earlier this year. Brennan, who starred at Hawaii before playing in the National Football League, was found dead in May. TMZ Sports reported this week that Brennan died due to an...
NFL
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
BamaCentral

Quandarrius Robinson Suspended Indefinitely by Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, who was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence, has been suspended indefinitely by the Crimson Tide. Alabama head coach made the announcement on Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference. "Q Robinson is suspended indefinitely from the team," Saban said...
ALABAMA STATE
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
489
Followers
511
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

Comments / 0

Community Policy