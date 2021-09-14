CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interim Trade Agreement between India, UK

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India and UK aim to launch negotiations on free trade agreement (FTA) by November 1 this year. The two sides look for an Interim agreement by March 22 and later a comprehensive agreement. The matter came up during the discussions held between Piyush Goyal...

www.houstonmirror.com

