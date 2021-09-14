Tim Roth on Returning to the MCU for 'She-Hulk': "It Was Difficult At First"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of action movies that don't create action stars. They create MCU stars. A top-billed Marvel role launches you into another stratosphere, where the MCU of it all is so powerful it consumes the other parts of your stardom, and any future indie projects or out-of-the-box experiments will, on some level, garner the reaction "oh neat, Captain America is playing a lawyer." The set-pieces of any given Marvel movie are a second thought compared to its personality; the action is just lights and noise in between iconic character moments. The franchise's biggest, most memorable set-piece, the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, is weightless, digitally-rendered dishwater when watched in a vacuum, but a decade of audience investment in these performances, Alan Silvestri's rousing score, and several dozen pitch-perfect individual character beats turned it into an action scene for the ages. But we're living in a post-Endgame world, and while Black Widow offered the first tiny hint of MCU action that packs an actual punch, it's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that just roundhouse-kicked the stereotype into oblivion. Director Destin Daniel Cretton's film is the first of the franchise to be an action movie before an MCU movie, and as a result its leading man, Simu Liu, is the franchise's first bonafide action star.

