Tim Roth on Returning to the MCU for 'She-Hulk': "It Was Difficult At First"
With the introduction of the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rumors have been flying concerning the return of many actors who originated Marvel characters on film outside of or prior to the start of the MCU. The names stretch from one end of the plausibility spectrum to the other — some hope to see the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, while others are hoping to see Ioan Gruffudd reprise his role as Reed Richards, the leader of The Fantastic Four. But there’s one face we know for certain will be returning as the MCU continues to grow: Tim Roth, who first worked with Marvel on The Incredible Hulk in 2008.collider.com
Comments / 0