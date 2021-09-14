CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tim Roth on Returning to the MCU for 'She-Hulk': "It Was Difficult At First"

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the introduction of the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rumors have been flying concerning the return of many actors who originated Marvel characters on film outside of or prior to the start of the MCU. The names stretch from one end of the plausibility spectrum to the other — some hope to see the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, while others are hoping to see Ioan Gruffudd reprise his role as Reed Richards, the leader of The Fantastic Four. But there’s one face we know for certain will be returning as the MCU continues to grow: Tim Roth, who first worked with Marvel on The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

MCU Star Frank Grillo Seemingly Confirms Crossbones' Live-Action Return

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think I'm speaking for a lot of people when I say that Marvel Studios completely dropped the ball on Frank Grillo. 's Brock Rumlow aka Crossbone, a villain who showed a tremendous amount of promise and his brief tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was truly disappointing. Of course, it's not the actor's fault, and if anything, he was just a victim of bad writing and false promises.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Tangled’ Star Wants to Make MCU Return In HUGE Role

Zachary Levi is undoubtedly best known for his performance as the voice of loveable rogue Flynn Rider in Tangled (2010) alongside Mandy Moore’s Rapunzel. The Chuck series star also has both a DC Expanded Universe and an MCU credit to his name — Shazam in Shazam! (2019) and Fandral in Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Director Says The MCU’s Newest Hero Is As Powerful As Thor Or Hulk

Up until the third act of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu’s intrepid title hero doesn’t have any actual superpowers. He’s very good at martial arts, which is always a handy skill to have in your back pocket, but he doesn’t possess the sort of special abilities that instantly make people sit up and take notice.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Ioan Gruffudd
Person
Edward Norton
Collider

How 'Shang-Chi' Creates the MCU's First Actual Action Star

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of action movies that don't create action stars. They create MCU stars. A top-billed Marvel role launches you into another stratosphere, where the MCU of it all is so powerful it consumes the other parts of your stardom, and any future indie projects or out-of-the-box experiments will, on some level, garner the reaction "oh neat, Captain America is playing a lawyer." The set-pieces of any given Marvel movie are a second thought compared to its personality; the action is just lights and noise in between iconic character moments. The franchise's biggest, most memorable set-piece, the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, is weightless, digitally-rendered dishwater when watched in a vacuum, but a decade of audience investment in these performances, Alan Silvestri's rousing score, and several dozen pitch-perfect individual character beats turned it into an action scene for the ages. But we're living in a post-Endgame world, and while Black Widow offered the first tiny hint of MCU action that packs an actual punch, it's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that just roundhouse-kicked the stereotype into oblivion. Director Destin Daniel Cretton's film is the first of the franchise to be an action movie before an MCU movie, and as a result its leading man, Simu Liu, is the franchise's first bonafide action star.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Star Tim Roth Wasn't Sure About Abomination's Return in She-Hulk

There is little doubt that fans were delighted to see the return of the Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, Tim Roth was actually unsure about coming back as Emil Blonsky for the film as well as the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series She-Hulk. But...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Tim Roth

Cannes makes up for lost time with a thrilling auteur-packed lineup. After a year off, Leos Carax should have punters at each others’ throats – and Wes Anderson will boost the blood sugar. Hear me out Hear me out: why Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes isn't a bad movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Marvel Universe#Iron Man#Orphan Black
wegotthiscovered.com

What If…? Just Namedropped A Major Spider-Man Character For The First Time In The MCU

Today’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? was one fans have been waiting to see since the animated anthology show was announced. As inspired by the Marvel Zombies comics, it explores a reality where many of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have become the Earth’s Hungriest Undead, though some Avengers remain standing in this hellish alternate universe. One of those who had a prominent role in the episode was Spider-Man, and it found room to dig into Peter Parker’s past better than the MCU has ever done before.
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Tim Roth Explains His Marvel Return As Abomination

Abomination star Tim Roth has discussed his return as the hulking beast in Marvel’s She-Hulk. Heads turned when it was announced that Tim Roth would be reprising his role as the Abomination for Disney Plus’ She-Hulk series. Roth first appeared as the Abomination in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, a film that the Marvel Cinematic Universe now seems to openly embrace. Roth most recently appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the film, Abomination was seen battling Wong in a somewhat friendly cage match. Now, the character is poised to return in She-Hulk, which will also feature Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Rumored To Want $100 Million For MCU Return

Earlier this year, it was reported that Chris Evans had entered talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers. Before you knew it, the internet was awash with rumors that he’d signed either a three or six-picture contract and was being lined up for cameos in everything from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Captain America 4.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The MCU gets festive with first trailer for Marvel’s Hawkeye

Disney+ has released the first trailer and a poster for the upcoming MCU series Hawkeye, which follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as he tries to get his family back for Christmas with the help of a young aspiring superhero Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), until a presence from the former Avenger’s plan threatens to derail his plans; check them out here…
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy