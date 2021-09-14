Amazon is offering enticing benefits while trying to fill 125,000 vacant positions

New hires that choose to work for Amazon can make an average of $18 per hour as a delivery or warehouse worker.

The company is looking to fill 125,000 positions.

The competition to recruit new workers has become fierce, with UPS offering jobs within 30 minutes of applying just last week.

Kroger, the grocery store chain, is also looking to fill 20,000 positions.

While Amazon’s starting rate is still $15 an hour, they say it’s possible to make up to $22.50 upon hire. Some places are also seeing $3,000 sign-on bonuses.

Amazon was one of the first companies to offer a rate of $15 per hour in 2018, but big box store like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have since caught up.

Amazon is also offering to pay for college tuition beginning in January.

Amazon is struggling to hire so much because people have started to stray away from in-person shopping and are focusing more on online shopping, making Amazon the second largest private employer. They’ve become so busy they plan to build 100 new warehouses and need to fill the positions.

Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington are all looking to hire Amazon employees.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)