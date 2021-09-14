AirPods 3 were a no-show at the Apple event, but here's why I'm certain they're coming soon

They say that everyone who has any exposure at all to the stock market, even if only in a retirement fund that they have no control over, has some exposure to Apple (AAPL) . Apple, at a market cap of $2.46 trillion, even after last week's selloff, is that big, and that important. When Apple zigs or zags, that probably means that nearly everyone should pay attention. Of course, Apple is in the news. Last week came the ruling in the high-profile case between Apple and Epic Games where all sides involved, even those developing apps for app stores not directly involved, claimed victory. Then there is this week's Apple launch event set for 13:00 ET Tuesday afternoon, which may act as a potential catalyst for the stock. Or not. Apple reports the firm's fiscal fourth quarter results in about six weeks (around October 29th) for those keeping score.
