Heroic recently announced a beneficial collaboration with CoinGate to offer Heroic’s clients crypto-payment gateways as part of their overall web design. Heroic is a dedicated service-business site builder that focuses on getting coaches and consultants online fast, saving thousands on design costs with a wide range of building options from pre-built starter pages to sites built from the ground up. CoinGate is a payment-gateway company that offers a variety of fintech services for businesses of any size. CoinGate rapidly brings cryptocurrencies closer to universal adoption using several different methods for both website and brick-and-mortar stores.

INTERNET ・ 21 HOURS AGO