David S. Goyer Tells Us the New 'Hellraiser' Movie Is "Terrifying," "Amazing," "Jaw-Dropping"
It's a good time to be a Hellraiser fan. Not only do we have a new TV series coming, from the minds of David Gordon Green and original novella writer Clive Barker, but a new feature film is coming from director David Bruckner (The Night House) and writer/producer David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight). And when you've got two Davids working together, you know they're gonna make something special.collider.com
Comments / 0