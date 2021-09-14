Exclusive: Ampersand raises pre-seed round to grow intern placement platform
Houston-based Ampersand raised a $1.75 million pre-seed round to scale its internship recruiting and training platform. Allie Danziger, former president and founder of Houston-based public relations and social media agency Integrate, co-founded Ampersand last year and left Integrate earlier this year to focus full-time on the startup. During her tenure with Integrate, Danziger hired and onboarded around 200 entry-level employees.www.bizjournals.com
