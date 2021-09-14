Exclusive: Ampersand raises pre-seed round to grow intern placement platform

Houston health technology firm Koda Health is being awarded a National Science Foundation grant to expand its advanced care-planning platform. Koda Health's platform works to streamline and digitize conversations with patients about medical care preferences. The cloud-based platform asks patients questions about quality of life preferences, power of attorney to make end-of-life health care decisions, emergency contacts and more. The platform then takes that legally binding patient data and shares it with doctors, attorneys and loved ones.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO