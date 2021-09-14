CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Exclusive: Ampersand raises pre-seed round to grow intern placement platform

By Chris Mathews
 6 days ago
Houston-based Ampersand raised a $1.75 million pre-seed round to scale its internship recruiting and training platform. Allie Danziger, former president and founder of Houston-based public relations and social media agency Integrate, co-founded Ampersand last year and left Integrate earlier this year to focus full-time on the startup. During her tenure with Integrate, Danziger hired and onboarded around 200 entry-level employees.

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
Koda Health to expand digital care-planning platform with National Science Foundation grant

Houston health technology firm Koda Health is being awarded a National Science Foundation grant to expand its advanced care-planning platform. Koda Health's platform works to streamline and digitize conversations with patients about medical care preferences. The cloud-based platform asks patients questions about quality of life preferences, power of attorney to make end-of-life health care decisions, emergency contacts and more. The platform then takes that legally binding patient data and shares it with doctors, attorneys and loved ones.
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

