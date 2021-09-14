CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Are you patient zero?

By Wire Service
Peninsula Daily News
 8 days ago

The bubonic plague, which destroyed half the population in some towns, started in somebody’s body. Some person was hosting a microorganism that ended up being the one that mutated into the deadly form that crippled society around the world. COVID-19 could be the same. The alpha variant killed an alarming...

Signs You May Have Delta, According to Patients

There's an excellent chance you know someone who got coronavirus. And your chances of knowing someone who got the Delta variant are increasing. The variant is "more transmissible," says the head of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and therefore "more dangerous." How can you tell if it's finally got you? Read on for the following stories from patients who got COVID. Although we cannot guarantee they had Delta specifically, they did catch COVID in the last few months, when the Delta variant has been predominant. (It now accounts for 99% of cases.) Read on for five signs you might have Delta, according to patients who had it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAFB.com

‘I love you’ sign keeps ICU patient going

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WESH) – A woman in Florida says it was the small, daily gesture by her husband that kept her fighting to stay alive in the ICU. “It is the most terrifying thing you will ever experience in your life, just laying there not being able to take a breath,” said Donna Crane, who is battling COVID-19.
RELATIONSHIPS
Peninsula Daily News

LETTER:Mandate overdue

A mandate requiring vaccines and masks is long overdue. Finally there is no reasonable excuse for spreading the virus, clogging the hospitals and helping the virus mutate. When nine out of 10 people dying from the virus are unvaccinated, give up your tantrums based on rumors and fantasy, and help your neighbors who are doing their part.
HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government

COVID — Confusing Opinion and Views Instructions and Data. From the beginning I have wondered how this virus became worldwide so quickly. I have read how it has been such a burden on the Navajo nation whose villages average 40 miles apart. How many people visit and how much travel occurs? I do not want to belittle anyone’s loss or belittle those that have had serious cases. Fortunately, my episode was light.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Freeman

Letter: Vaccine is good for you, your family and neighbors

More people have to read and understand what science is doing today or they are going to be misinformed by ignorant people who do not know anything. I cannot understand why people will not get vaccinated for Covid-19 . It’s for their own good and the good of their families and the community where they live. People, we have to make a stand against this virus for the good of our country. This virus is like the common flu, except some people are dying from it more than the common flu. I understand from my reading that over 6 million people worldwide have died from this virus. But in the land of plenty, the USA, where anyone can get the shot for nothing, people are not coming forward to help to stop the spread by getting vaccinated. Many foreign countries do not have enough vaccine for their populations to help stop the spread.
KINGSTON, NY
theadvocate.com

Letters: A nurse says thank you, through her mask

While the challenges are plenty … those that support us are plenty. South Louisiana had the double whammy of a continued battle with the delta variant of COVID-19 while we had to get out of the way of and recover from one of the most powerful hurricanes to strike the soil of the United States. The only favor Hurricane Ida did us was to prove that there really is nothing like the kindness of strangers in the South — especially in South Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Peninsula Daily News

LETTER: Useless stunt

The woefully misguided majority of Sequim city council members are adrift in mind-numbing confusion. Rather than spending time on actual city matters of relevance, Council member Keith Larkin drafted a resolution which carries absolutely no legal weight whatsoever. This became the unfortunately wasteful topic for Monday’s meeting. Here we are,...
SEQUIM, WA
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Who do you trust if your child breaks an arm or leg?

To the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers: Who do you trust if your child breaks an arm or leg? Or if you or your spouse is involved in a car accident or, heaven forbid, one of your family is diagnosed with cancer?. Do you go to your social media accounts for treatment...
KIDS
Peninsula Daily News

LETTER: Personal responsibility

I would ask the crowd of anti-vax/anti-mask advocates who threatened Dr. Allison Berry because of mandates to protect our community from COVID-19 to go back and read the preamble to our Constitution. “We the people” have a responsibility to “provide for the common defense” (against the virus) and “to promote...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: To the Anti Vaxxers — your choice impacts the community not just you

I hear it all the time. So many, “It’s my choice!” yellers. It’s true; it is your choice, however you should look around you and notice all the other people nearby. In other words, you’re not alone. What about their “choice?” Many of us got our two shots after isolating a year. I’m one of those vaccinated ones who, because of you, must now still hide because I choose to stay safe and keep people in my community safe; that’s my choice. You can look up the word community if you need to, I’ll wait… So really it’s a community’s choice. Things would be so much better. Just imagine… a community that cares about each other. It doesn’t matter if you think the shot will hurt (which it doesn’t) or if you don’t believe COVID is real (what if you’re wrong?). Grow up and get the shots. You don’t need to tell your anti vaxxer friends if you are afraid you’ll get laughed at. Fact is, you may even save a life or two.
QUINCY, CA
Peninsula Daily News

LETTER:Community-minded

Several excellent columns and letters in this paper have tried to explain to angry demonstrators how we’re all in this COVID-19 fight together, and how freedom only exists in balance with security and responsibility. This letter is for the rest of us, the less-vociferous majority, those Dr. Tom Locke describes...
ADVOCACY
Tri-City Herald

COVID is ‘no longer about you’ and other Herald letters to the editor

The new mask mandate brings people out to protest about having to wear a mask indoors. Our freedoms are being trampled upon by a power-crazed governor they say. The mandate was lifted, last spring, we returned to a quasi-normal life. People could choose to be vaccinated, many didn’t. Look what has happened! The pandemic went into reverse with the more virulent delta variant; many unvaccinated people are getting sick and infecting others. Our hospitals are overrun, and health care workers are exhausted. This is no longer about you and your freedom to make “choices!” It’s about us, all of us. This is a life and death situation. Wearing a mask is much easier to deal with than a ventilator! What you choose to do can seriously affect everyone around you. Those who can’t get vaccinated are put at risk by those who won’t get vaccinated! Children must get back to school. We need to surround them with vaccinated, masked educators, and the children need to be masked as well. Sitting around waiting for you to make your choice will give the virus a chance to mutate into something that defeats the vaccine. Wear the mask and get the shot!
PASCO, WA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Getting vaccine should be a doctor-patient decision

Regarding “Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on COVID-19 vaccine mandates” (Sept. 15): How can the same people who argue for abortion “my body, my choice” not also apply this argument to vaccines?. Letter: Trump's second term in exile means he can't run again. Letter: Twin Towers security chief warned of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Peninsula Daily News

LETTER: Grateful to Berry

The Sequim Good Governance League (SGGL) is very grateful that Dr. Allison Berry, Clallam and Jefferson County public health officer, is working on our behalf, and we have every confidence in her decisions. Tired as we are of restrictions, we understand that the delta variant spreads much more easily than...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
TAMPA, FL

