The Demons Are Back In Town…Er…Skyforge
Tomorrow, September 15, Skyforge players will, once again, come up against Nihaz and his army from Hell. The Demon Invasion returns with seasonal challenges and limited-time rewards. As you’d expect, to earn these rewards, you’ll need to complete the challenges, which consist of new adventures, fighting bosses, and eliminating demons in the open-world invasions. The invasions are the best way to earn rewards, so be prepared to do a good amount of them.www.mmobomb.com
