The Demons Are Back In Town…Er…Skyforge

If you’re not busy on September 24 and want to try out something a bit different, Rose-Tinted Games is opening the alpha test phase of Genfanad up to everyone for the weekend. Currently, the game boasts 16 skills for players to level up and train. The developers have a total of 23 planned. Players can also expect a large number of quests as well as PvP content in an open-world setting. Based on the trailers, it looks pretty much like what you’d expect from an “old-school MMO”, without taking itself too seriously. It even combines the typical RPG fantasy world with a modern setting.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO