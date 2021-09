As Teen Mom OG fans know, Amber Portwood's relationship with her daughter Leah has been strained as of late. On Tuesday night's episode, Portwood opened up about that relationship, explaining that she hasn't heard from Leah in quite some time. During a conversation she had with her therapist about the matter, Portwood broke down. She said that she wished that her daughter could understand that she only did certain things in her past in order to be alive and well in order to take care of her.

