Isosceles Pharmaceuticals appoints Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA Chief Medical Officer and adds Thomas Harrison, LH.D as a strategic advisor

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing Isosceles Pharmaceuticals team pushes to develop novel, non-opioid products to treat acute pain. Isosceles Pharmaceuticals welcomed two new team members -- Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA, and Thomas L. Harrison LH.D – to their award-winning mission. The early-stage venture launched two years ago, setting out to formulate and commercialize products that effectively and safely treat post-operative acute pain. Using synthetic cannabidiol manufactured under an FDA drug master file – along with novel parenteral delivery systems – Isosceles Pharmaceuticals is developing a platform of proprietary, non-opioid options. Neuman has joined the company as chief medical officer, while Harrison will serve as a strategic advisor.

www.mysanantonio.com

MySanAntonio

Catalyst Acoustics Group names Mark Kurtzman Chief Financial Officer

AGAWAM, Mass. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Catalyst Acoustics Group (CAG), the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies currently including Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Lamvin, Noise Barriers and Sound Seal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Kurtzman to the critical post of Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished business professional with experience leading Fortune 500 companies and a progressive record of significant successes globally, he joins the growing company’s dynamic Senior Leadership team.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Gresham Announces New Director of Client Experience & Development

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Gresham Partners LLC, an independent wealth management firm with a national client base of ultra-high net worth families, announced that Nicole Perkins, J.D., has joined the firm as a Principal, Director of Client Experience & Development and a member of its Operating Committee. During the balance of the year, Nicole will work closely with Wally Head, Principal and Vice Chairman, who is retiring at the end of 2021 after almost ten years with Gresham.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TripleLift Appoints Steven Berns as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Berns Joins Executive Leadership Team of the Rapidly Expanding Ad Tech Company. TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, today announced the appointment of Steven Berns in a dual role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. In these positions, Berns will help drive continued growth of TripleLift, enable both employee and market expansion, and prepare the company for a potential initial public offering.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Fresh Tri Adds Award-Winning, Board Certified Surgeon, Franchell Richard-Hamilton, MD, FACS as Chief Medical Officer

FELTON, Calif. (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. Fresh Tri, the company that helps people build lasting healthy lifestyles, today named prominent bariatric surgeon, Franchell Richard-Hamilton, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hamilton brings years of training in medicine and behavior change for patients with multiple chronic conditions, including those in need of health equity.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Outseer Appoints Rick Froehlich as Chief Revenue Officer

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- Outseer, the leader in payment authentication and monitoring solutions, today announced Rick Froehlich as Chief Revenue Officer as the latest addition to the Outseer executive team. Froehlich will report directly to Reed Taussig, Chief Executive Officer of Outseer. This press release features multimedia. View the...
BUSINESS
thebee.news

KRMC welcomes Chief Medical Officer Gregory Nelcamp, MD, MBA

KRMC welcomes Chief Medical Officer Gregory Nelcamp, MD, MBA. Kingman, Arizona, September 16, 2021 – Kingman Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Gregory Nelcamp as the health system’s new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Nelcamp practiced as a clinical anesthesiologist for 20 years, with a focus in cardiovascular and obstetric anesthesia procedures. In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Nelcamp has many years of experience in physician leadership and healthcare management roles.
KINGMAN, AZ
MySanAntonio

Kiswe Appoints Ruby Kam as Chief Financial Officer

Former CFO of UnitedHealthcare National Accounts joins leadership team. Kiswe, the interactive video company, has appointed Ruby Kam as chief financial officer to lead the next phase of the company’s growth, as it continues to see strong global demand for its ability to deliver premium virtual experiences that connect and engage audiences anywhere.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Paragon Compliance adds CEO and appoints Chief Technology Officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Paragon Compliance LLC hires Brian C. Hedges, CPA, CFE, CVA as Chief Executive Officer and promotes Keith Rachunok to lead the company’s technological needs and technology strategy. Paragon’s founders, Karlee Bolanos, William Lowe, and Joshua Steele, shared a vision of growing the company to...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

gategroup announces appointment of Christoph Schmitz as new Chief Executive Officer

ZURICH - gategroup, a leading global airline catering and food services provider, announced that Xavier Rossinyol will step down as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021 to pursue new challenges outside of the airline industry. He will be succeeded by Christoph Schmitz, gategroup’s Chief Financial Officer since January 2015.
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Quaker Houghton Appoints Andrew Tometich as Chief Executive Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) announced that Andrew (Andy) Tometich will become its new Chief Executive Officer and President, as well as a member of the Board of Directors effective December 1, 2021. Mr. Tometich will enter Quaker Houghton in early October 2021 and begin transitioning with Michael F. Barry who will retire on December 31, 2021. Mr. Barry has worked at Quaker Houghton for more than 23 years, and spent the last 13 as Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Barry will continue on as Chairman of the Board.
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

The Honest Company Appoints Pete Gerstberger as Chief Digital and Strategy Officer

The Honest Company has appointed Pete Gerstberger as its chief digital and strategy officer, effective October 4. “Pete’s extensive experience across the digital, tech and product development disciplines makes him an invaluable addition to the team as we continue to strengthen our omnichannel strategy,” said Nick Vlahos, The Honest Company CEO. “At Honest, we’re committed to expanding our reach as the modern CPG company and our digital strategy is an integral part of how we do that.”
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Delta Dental appoints chief diversity officer

Dental insurer Delta Dental of Tennessee has promoted Shanda Brown to chief diversity officer. Previously the vice president of corporate and community engagement, Brown has been with the company since 1997 when she was hired as an auditor. Since then, she has overseen provider relations, quality control, human resources and operations.
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

JLL Appoints Global Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, IL – JLL has appointed Siddharth Taparia to the global leadership role of chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Within his new role, Taparia will be responsible for the firm’s global marketing strategy and he will oversee marketing activities worldwide. Ingrid Tunberg sits on the editorial team as a coordinator...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cedar Fair Appoints Ty Tastepe As Chief Information Officer

Owner and operator of amusement parks, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has appointed Ty Tastepe for the newly created role of senior vice president and chief information officer. Tastepe will be based at the company's office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and report to President and Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Zimmerman.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MyChesCo

Biomeme Appoints Ephraim Tsalik, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Biomeme, Inc. announced the appointment of Ephraim Tsalik, MD, PhD., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Tsalik is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Center for Applied Genomics & Precision Medicine, the Division of Infectious Diseases, and the Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology at the Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Tsalik also provides Emergency Medicine care at the Durham VA Health Care System.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
martechseries.com

Checkmarx Bolsters Executive Team with Appointment of Nancy Pearson as Chief Marketing Officer

20-year IBM veteran to oversee global marketing operations and growth strategies for leading AST provider. Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, announced that it has named Nancy Pearson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bringing significant cloud and SaaS experience to the role, Pearson will lead Checkmarx’s global corporate marketing, branding, digital marketing, and communications initiatives as the company delivers on rapidly-growing customer demand for AST solutions.
BUSINESS
Providence Business News

Dr. McCance-Katz appointed chief medical officer at BHDDH and Eleanor Slater Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz has been named chief medical officer of Eleanor Slater Hospital and the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, BHDDH announced Thursday. McCance-Katz previously served as BHDDH’s chief medical officer from 2015 to 2017. “I am pleased that Dr. McCance-Katz is rejoining BHDDH,”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Kraft Heinz Global Government Affairs’ Abby Blunt Appointed Strategic Advisor; Bill Behrens Joining as Global Head of Government Affairs

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021-- The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) today announced that Abby Blunt, who has led the company’s Washington, D.C.-based Global Government Affairs team since 2012, has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Government & ESG Affairs and Advisor to the Board. After a distinguished 20-year career with Kraft Heinz, Abby will transition to this new role in a part-time capacity, allowing her to focus on the two corporate boards she has recently been asked to join, while still supporting Kraft Heinz initiatives. Her new role is effective Oct. 4.
BUSINESS
Hudson Reporter

Chief Medical Officer talks COVID-19 treatments

Ivermectin is approved by the FDA to treat river blindness, but not COVID-19. Photo by "Bon jovi" for Shutterstock. As COVID-19 surges, especially the Delta variant, vaccines remain the best way to protect against the virus. But some seek alternative, unapproved treatments. Dr. John Rimmer, Chief Medical Officer at Hoboken...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

