Travel

Hawaiian Airlines Is Encouraging Responsible Travel to the Islands With New In-flight Video

By Alison Fox
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaiian Airlines is encouraging people to travel responsibly in Hawaii in a new video the carrier will play before landing in the island paradise. The video, which runs for five minutes, asks visitors to "Travel Pono," or "explore with care" as they land on one of the state's islands, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The message is woven in with gorgeous views of the mountains, deep blue water, and amazing wildlife that make Hawaii such a unique and special destination.

