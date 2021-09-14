CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Manchester United's Solskjaer forced to defend tactics after shock loss to Young Boys

By Rob Dawson
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERN, Switzerland -- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to defend his tactics after watching Manchester United slip to a surprise 2-1 defeat to Young Boys. Solskjaer switched to a five-man defence in the second half after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's red card, but the Swiss champions were still able to fight-back from a goal down to hand United a defeat on the opening night of the Champions League campaign.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Late Young Boys winner stuns Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo's second Champions League debut

(CNN) It took Cristiano Ronaldo less than 13 minutes to score on his second Champions League debut for Manchester United, opening the scoring against Swiss team Young Boys. With practically his first touch of the match, the Portuguese forward turned home a stunning ball from international teammate Bruno Fernandes to open his account in this season's competition, with the strike coming 12 years and 132 days after his last United goal in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jesse Lingard HOWLER gifts victory to Young Boys in 95th-minute of Manchester United's Champions League opener after Solskjaer's side had clung on with 10 men following Cristiano Ronaldo opener

Jesse Lingard was the villain for Manchester United as his poor backpass gave Young Boys a last-gasp winner to consign the Red Devils to defeat in their first Champions League game. In front of a raucous atmosphere at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Cristiano Ronaldo got United's evening off to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jesse Lingard
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for better discipline from his Manchester United players after red card and Jesse Lingard's backpass earn Red Devils European defeat at Young Boys

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned that Manchester United must learn from their mistakes in Europe if they to avoid another early Champions League exit. Tuesday night’s shock defeat in Bern echoed a 2-1 loss to Basaksehir in Istanbul last November that was the beginning of the end of United’s group campaign as they dropped into the Europa League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

'I'm Upset': Jesse Lingard Reacts To Mistake In Manchester United's Loss To Young Boys

Jesse Lingard has posted his reaction to Manchester United's devastating late defeat to Young Boys last night on social media. The 28 year old, whose short back pass allowed Theoson Siebatcheu to score a winner, wrote on Twitter and Instagram that he was 'hurt' by the result and his part in it and has promised that the team will respond this Sunday when they travel to West Ham United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Swiss#The Champions League#Espn#Ucl
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has the weapons to play all-out attack... Manchester United can return to the deadly force they once were and meet all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s needs

I faced Manchester United teams full of attacking talent. They’d have Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole starting up top, then suddenly Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be brought off the substitutes’ bench. Sir Alex Ferguson had that array of options, an assembly of weaponry which enabled United to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to put the disappointment of their opening Champions League defeat behind them as they visit West Ham.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were stunned by Young Boys in Bern as their European campaign got off to a poor start.Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the first half of that encounter but will be available as Manchester United bid to continue their unbeaten league start.West Ham, also yet to be beaten in the Premier League, will be missing Michail Antonio after the striker was sent off at Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Young Boys Vs Manchester United Prediction, Odds And Team News

Three-time European champions Manchester United begin their quest for Champions League glory with a trip to Switzerland to take on Young Boys on Tuesday night. Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return for the Red Devils against Newcastle United at the weekend, finding the back of the net twice - and he will be looking to make a similar impact again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Switzerland
BBC

Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo scores but Red Devils suffer shock defeat

Manchester United conceded a dramatic stoppage-time goal as they lost to Young Boys despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring on his Champions League return for the Red Devils. Ronaldo, who became the joint all-time Champions League appearance holder on his 177th appearance in the competition, fired United ahead after an exquisite pass from fellow Portuguese Bruno Fernandes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Young Boys vs Manchester United LIVE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping for more Cristiano Ronaldo magic as they open their Champions League campaign in Swiss capital Bern

Manchester United kick-off their Champions League campaign away to the Swiss champions Young Boys in Bern. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club in spectacular fashion on Saturday as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Newcastle. The Portuguese star is likely to feature again...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd captain Maguire demands instant lift after shock Young Boys loss

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says his side must respond after their Champions League defeat to Young Boys. United started off their group stage campaign in the worst possible way, losing to their Swiss opponents away from home. Despite taking the lead in the first half, United lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

As it happened: Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United in Champions League

Thanks for joining the live blog today concludes our coverage of Young Boys 2 - 1 Manchester United. The home side deserved the victory. Total dominance after Wan-Bissaka's dismissal. United started the game perfectly when Ronaldo fired the visitors ahead but it was all Young Boys from the moment that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IBTimes

Champions League: Will Ronaldo, Cavani Play Against Young Boys? Solskjaer Confirms Manchester United’s Squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Manchester United’s 22-man squad for their 2021-22 Champions League opener against Young Boys Tuesday. The upcoming match will be Ronaldo’s first Champions League trip with the Red Devils since 2009 final, which was his last appearance for the side before departing for Real Madrid ahead of the 2009-10 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Young Boys stun 10-man Manchester United with late victory

Young Boys pulled off a shock 2-1 home win over 10-man Manchester United with a stoppage-time goal from Jordan Siebatcheu to get their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start. Cristiano Ronaldo had fired the Red Devils, last season’s beaten Europa League finalists, into the lead in the 13th...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy