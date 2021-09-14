CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains higher, livestock mixed

 6 days ago

Wheat for Sep. rose 2.75 cents at $6.7725 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 5.50 cents at 5.0225 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 4.75 cents at $5.15 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 6.50 cents at $12.79 a bushel. Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange....

