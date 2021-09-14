Microsoft backs startup that helps fight fake online images

Truepic, which helps companies like banks and insurers fight fraud by verifying images, raised $26 million in a funding round led by Microsoft’s M12 venture capital arm. Adobe, Sony Innovation Fund and Hearst Ventures participated in the financing for Truepic, which quadrupled revenue in 2020 from more than 100 enterprise customers. The company, whose clients include Equifax and Ford Motor, will use the capital to expand globally and across industries from banking and cars to online commerce.