CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Microsoft backs startup that helps fight fake online images

American Banker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruepic, which helps companies like banks and insurers fight fraud by verifying images, raised $26 million in a funding round led by Microsoft’s M12 venture capital arm. Adobe, Sony Innovation Fund and Hearst Ventures participated in the financing for Truepic, which quadrupled revenue in 2020 from more than 100 enterprise customers. The company, whose clients include Equifax and Ford Motor, will use the capital to expand globally and across industries from banking and cars to online commerce.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Salesforce backs Indian payments startup Razorpay

Razorpay said on Monday it has received a “strategic investment” from the venture arm of the American enterprise giant. The investment will help the startup “further strengthen its presence in the business banking space,” it said. The two firms didn’t disclose the size of the investment, but the Sequoia Capital...
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Truepic raises $26M to fight deepfakes and image fraud

Truepic has concluded the second round of funding that saw it raise $26 million to fuel its growth and develop its photo and video verification system, which can be used to detect ‘deepfake’ and ‘cheapfake’ images, according to The San Diego Union Tribune. The funding, led by Microsoft’s venture capital...
TECHNOLOGY
American Banker

Identity trust transformed

Identity verification and authentication processes are an essential tool for overall business success. Investing in your Identity Verification (IDV) solutions can build trust, improve customer experience, and increase revenue. The LexisNexis® Risk Solutions IDV can help:. Customer Relationships. Security Practices. Brand Reputation. Identity management will continue to expand as online...
TECHNOLOGY
American Banker

How banks are using tech to help remote, in-office workers collaborate

Banks scrambled to disseminate hardware so employees could improvise home offices in March 2020. They swapped in-person conversations for video and online chat, and dealt with spikes in security incidents amidst widespread remote work. A year and a half later, phased returns to the office are creating a different set...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Ford Motor#Insurance#Adobe#Sony Innovation Fund#Hearst Ventures#Equifax#Fintech#Bain Co
dig-in.com

Peter Thiel bankrolls satellite imaging startup HySpecIQ

Peter Thiel is financing a startup set to launch cameras on satellites for the U.S. government, extending the billionaire’s portfolio of national security investments. Thiel invested more than $20 million in HySpecIQ LLC, the startup said. The cash will enable the Herndon, Virginia-based company to build and launch two satellites with cameras featuring advanced sensors to peer through solid objects in early 2023.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

A D.C. startup helping companies fight global financial crime just raised $40M

District financial intelligence and corporate transparency startup Sayari Labs Inc. has raised $40 million in new funding. The local company said Tuesday the Series C round was led by Palo Alto, California's Centana Growth Partners, with participation from existing local investors McLean’s Lavrock Ventures and Herndon’s SAP NS2; and other existing investors Arsenal Growth Equity of Winter Park, Florida; TFX Capital of Fort Mill, South Carolina; and MissionOG of Philadelphia.
BUSINESS
Times Union

Dataviva Selected for Microsoft for Startups for Retail

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. Dataviva, a software as a service platform that provides planning, optimization and supply chain solutions for the Retail industry, announced today its induction into Microsoft for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of high-potential startups to enable growth at scale. As a program member, Dataviva will have exclusive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship and business support.
SOFTWARE
American Banker

The connected customer experience

The COVID-19 pandemic profoundly changed the ways in which people live, work and interact with friends, colleagues and businesses. In this new global report, Genesys surveyed over 11,000 consumers across the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific to understand how the pandemic affected people’s health, happiness, and social and professional interactions — and how businesses should adjust to meet these changes.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
American Banker

Consumer-centric digital authentication

Are your authentication methods eroding customer loyalty and satisfaction? That’s a critical question today’s banks and credit unions must ask themselves as a growing number of people migrate to digital first as a way to interact with financial institutions. While conducting business via digital channels drives down acquisition costs, it’s...
TECHNOLOGY
American Banker

Square joins cryptocurrency nonaggression pact on patent suits

Square, the mobile payments company, has joined with other tech companies in a cross-licensing platform to reduce patent lawsuits over cryptocurrency and promote the growth of digital currencies. The company says it is joining the Open Invention Network where members pledge royalty-free access to patents for open source technology. Square...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Fintech's loan servicing niche catches eye of Canapi, other VCs

Canapi Ventures, the venture capital firm Live Oak Bancshares launched in 2018, has led a $20 million Series A funding round for the online lending software startup Peach Finance, the companies announced Tuesday. Canapi is run by former Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig and James “Chip” Mahan, CEO of...
REAL ESTATE
techstartups.com

Microsoft acquires San Diego-based learning marketplace tech startup TakeLessons

With just nine months into 2021, Microsoft has acquired a total of nine companies, equating to one acquisition per month. Among them are Nuance Communications which Microsoft acquired In April. Others include Kinvolk, RiskIQ, CloudKnox, Peer5, and others. Now, Microsoft continues its spending spree after it announced on Friday that...
BUSINESS
wraltechwire.com

RTP agtech startup AgBiome raises $116M in fight to feed world responsibly

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Agtech startup AgBiome, has raised another $116 million as it steps up crop protection product development with the stated goal of “feeding the world responsibly.”. The new round was oversubscribed, meaning investors put more money into the company than its original funding goal. AgBiome had raised...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

The next big startup may just help venture back more startups

Oper8r, built by Winter Mead and Welly Sculley, wants to help new entrants in the VC world scale. The accelerator launched last year as a “Y Combinator for emerging fund managers,” built to help solo capitalists and people launching rolling funds grow up. The idea was that a well-networked, smart...
ECONOMY
wpguynews.com

Frameworks Helping Image Usage

I recently blogged about how images are hard and it ended up being a big ol’ checklist of things that you could/should think about and implement when placing images on websites. I think it’s encouraging to see frameworks — these beloved tools that we leverage to help us build websites — offering additional tools...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft pushes Return to the Office date back indefinitely

Like many of us, Microsoft has given up trying to predict when the covid-19 pandemic will be over. The company today confirmed that it would delay indefinitely the re-opening of its Seattle headquarters and other US offices, and, unlike before, will not give a new expected date of return. “Given...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Microsoft, SoftBank Backed OYO Collaborate For Travel Tech

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has forged a multi-year collaboration with SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) backed Indian hospitality startup, Oyo Hotels. The partnership aims to develop Microsoft Azure's cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence-enabled new travel technologies to "benefit patrons who operate small and medium hotel and home storefronts."
BUSINESS
news3lv.com

Las Vegas looks to strengthen economy with the help of startups

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is home to 1,200 startups. The biggest hurdle to their success is often money. Now, a new website could help them clear that hurdle. It's called vegas.dealroom.co. Think Shark Tank meets Facebook. It's an open-access website that lists startups and gives investors access to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy