After the disappointing loss to Mich. State U. on Saturday and a 1W and 2L start, the UM supporters are wanting to replace Manny Diaz "immediately", according to local media reports. There is talk that if a significant improvement doesn't occur before season's end, he will be fired at the end of this of season. Diaz stated that most of the team is fourth and fifth year seniors that are underperforming and will be replaced by freshman in the next game. I am thinking that Fu will still be here, when Manny Diaz is long gone !

