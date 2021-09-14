CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp. acquires CONTOUR360

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp., an ARCH Global Precision Company (“ARCH”), today announces the acquisition of CONTOUR360 of Cornish, Maine. The reputation of CONTOUR360 for supplying high-quality engineered solid round cutting tools was the foremost consideration for developing the relationship. As a leader in the industry, delivering custom tools to customers in the aerospace, medical, automotive, defense, and industrial manufacturing markets, CONTOUR360’s relentless dedication to customer relationships will blend seamlessly with the ARCH Cutting Tools culture.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

WorldCell Solutions Completes Asset Acquisition from NewCore Wireless

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. WorldCell Solutions LLC., the company that is democratizing high-speed broadband wireless connectivity for everyone, announced today the acquisition of infrastructure, assets and talent from NewCore Wireless. The transaction is effective immediately and extends the current capabilities of WorldCell Solutions in the rural carrier and Enterprise Private Network sectors, including both fixed and mobile wireless broadband connectivity.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Avalanche Technology partners with LinearASICs on Chiplets for its Space Grade MRAM products

LinearASICs will develop chiplets as companion devices for Avalanche's 1Gb Space Grade MRAM products. Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with LinearASICs Inc., to develop companion chiplets (http://www.opencompute.org) to offer a complete portfolio of Space Grade products with SPI and DDR interfaces, based on Avalanche's 1Gb Space Grade MRAM.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Vintra Secures $9.125 M Round of Funding, Fueling Continued Growth for AI-Powered Video Analytics Platform

Round Led by Morpheus Ventures Will be Used to Expand Industry-leading Technology, Team and Go-to-Market Efforts. Vintra, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions, today announced a $9.125 M round of new funding, led by Morpheus Ventures with participation from Lavrock Ventures and existing investors Vertex Ventures US and Bonfire Ventures.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Queue Associates Southeast, LLC Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner Achieves ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 Certifications

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Queue Associates Southeast, LLC is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner focused on consulting and implementation services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 intelligent business applications and other complementary Microsoft offerings. Queue Southeast is proud to announce that it has achieved the prestigious International Organization for Standardization ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certifications for the United States as well as in other locations across the globe.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
MySanAntonio

Edge Direct, a Moore company, receives four 2021 MAXI Awards

Awards align with Edge Direct’s commitment to fundraising excellence and innovation. Edge Direct, a Moore company, has received four MAXI Awards from the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW). Edge Direct is a leading fundraising agency serving some of the world’s best-known causes. Edge Direct projects awarded include:. Shriners Hospitals...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Gilbane Building Company Promotes Ato Pinkrah to Lead Economic Inclusion Initiatives Across the Mid-Atlantic

Ato will focus on developing and implementing strategies that support meeting and exceeding supplier diversity objectives. Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Ato Pinkrah to economic inclusion and community affairs manager for Gilbane’s Mid-Atlantic division, which includes northern Virginia, Washington, DC, Maryland and the greater Philadelphia area. In this newly created position, Mr. Pinkrah will be responsible for developing and fostering relationships with external stakeholders, conducting outreach with small and diverse businesses, advocating for small and diverse businesses throughout the buy-out process, and tracking workforce and business participation against goals. Mr. Pinkrah has relocated from Boston, MA to the DC metro area and reports directly to Yvette Stevens, vice president and director of economic inclusion and community affairs.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cutting Tools Corp#Prweb#Division#Jordan Company#American
MySanAntonio

The JOBS Group Acquires Martin's Window Cleaning Corp.

HOUSTON (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. The JOBS Group has acquired Martin’s Window Cleaning Corp. Martin’s has a 40-year history of providing high-quality window services in the Houston Metropolitan area and will become the latest entity to benefit from the reach and scale of The JOBS Group’s clientele. Competing in the same market together for the past 40 years, JOBS and Martin’s have built a long history of mutual respect, both focused on building exceptional reputations for service, safety, and client satisfaction, which makes this partnership an exceptional outcome for the clients and employees of both organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
discoverhometown.com

From the newsroom: Adron Tool acquires property in Highlands Business Park in Sussex

Wangard Partners, Inc. (Wangard), a Milwaukee-based full-service real estate company, recently sold a 7.0-acre site in the Highlands Business Park in the Village of Sussex to Adron Tool Corporation. Site work is now underway for a 93,000 square foot manufacturing facility, with the ability for future expansion. Adron Tool Corporation is relocating to the Highlands Business Park from Menomonee Falls and will bring over 50 jobs to the new building.
SUSSEX, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

Universal Corp Acquires Shank's Extracts For Undisclosed Sum

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) has agreed to acquire Shank's Extracts Inc, a privately-held specialty ingredient, flavoring, and food company, for an undisclosed sum. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Shank's employs more than 200 people and has a 191,000 square foot manufacturing campus. In addition to pure vanilla extract products, Shank's offers over 2,400...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Hardinge Inc. Acquires Ohio Tool Works

BERWYN, PA — Hardinge Inc. and Ohio Tool Works, L.L.C. recently completed a definitive agreement under which Hardinge has acquired OTW, enhancing Hardinge’s machine tool and workholding portfolio with an attractive platform of high precision honing machines, tooling and abrasives. OTW designs and builds both standard and custom honing technology...
OHIO STATE
MySanAntonio

RLJ Equity Partners Leads Acquisition of Ogle School

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. RLJ Equity Partners (“RLJ”), an affiliate of The RLJ Companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ogle School (“Ogle” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cosmetology and esthetics career education in Texas. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Catalyst Acoustics Group names Mark Kurtzman Chief Financial Officer

AGAWAM, Mass. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Catalyst Acoustics Group (CAG), the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies currently including Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Lamvin, Noise Barriers and Sound Seal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Kurtzman to the critical post of Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished business professional with experience leading Fortune 500 companies and a progressive record of significant successes globally, he joins the growing company’s dynamic Senior Leadership team.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Alan Brody to Co-Chair Turnaround Management Mid-Atlantic Networking Summit

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Alan J. Brody, a Restructuring & Bankruptcy shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s New Jersey office, will co-chair the 2021 Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Mid-Atlantic Networking Summit on Sept. 23-24 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The conference is the “premier event for the Mid-Atlantic region” and will provide attendees with “networking, dealmaking, and professional development” opportunities, according to TMA.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MySanAntonio

Paul King Removed As Director and Officer of the Board of Big Hugs Holdings, Inc.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Big Hugs Holdings Inc., (“Big Hugs”), which owns the cannabis cultivator, supplier and manufacturer company Cannafornia, won their request by the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Canada to remove CEO Paul King from his role as Director and Officer of the Board of Big Hugs. King will be replaced by Kevin Ma and Mohammed Shaygan, who will serve as the interim Directors of Big Hugs. The request to remove King from his role on the Board comes after multiple lawsuits and investigations have been filed against the executive and his businesses. Based on the lawsuit, Big Hugs appears to be at risk of losing its Cannabis license(s), without which the viability of the enterprise is placed into question. This latest case against Paul King was filed by the Whitelaw Twining Law Corporation in the Supreme Court of British Columbia Vancouver Registry and is styled 1179431 BC LTD. Vs. Paul King and Big Hugs Holdings Inc.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy