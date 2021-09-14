Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Placed on IR

Jeudy (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos are expecting Jeudy to miss 4-to-6 weeks after he suffered a right high-ankle sprain in Sunday's victory over the Giants. That timeline makes it unlikely that he'll be ready to go when first eligible to come off IR on Oct. 10 in Pittsburgh, but a return in Week 6 versus the Raiders could be in play for the second-year wideout. In the meantime, the Broncos are expected to turn to KJ Hamler to fill out three-receiver sets alongside Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, and all three pass catchers should benefit from added looks while Jeudy is sidelined.