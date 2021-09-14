CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Placed on IR

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Jeudy (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos are expecting Jeudy to miss 4-to-6 weeks after he suffered a right high-ankle sprain in Sunday's victory over the Giants. That timeline makes it unlikely that he'll be ready to go when first eligible to come off IR on Oct. 10 in Pittsburgh, but a return in Week 6 versus the Raiders could be in play for the second-year wideout. In the meantime, the Broncos are expected to turn to KJ Hamler to fill out three-receiver sets alongside Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, and all three pass catchers should benefit from added looks while Jeudy is sidelined.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Injury update on Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, per NFL Network

Denver Broncos second-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field in the Giants-Broncos game this afternoon in the third quarter. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Jeudy suffered a high ankle sprain. The X-rays of the ankle came back negative. He was carted to the locker room...
NFL
NFL

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy 'to miss some time' with high ankle sprain suffered in win over Giants

Jerry Jeudy avoided serious injury Sunday in a play that initially appeared to be headed toward a much worse outcome. How long he'll be out, however, remains to be seen. Jeudy suffered a high ankle sprain in the Broncos' win over the Giants, exiting after catching six passes for 72 yards. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said despite suffering the injury, the sprain was the worst of the damage, leading to a better chance for a return.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Has High Ankle Sprain; X-Rays Negative on Injury

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's season opener against the New York Giants after being carted off the field midway through the third quarter with an ankle injury. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that X-rays on the injury were negative and that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Raiders#Giants#American Football#The Denver Post#Espn
cbslocal.com

Jerry Jeudy, Graham Glasgow Headline Broncos 9/13 Injury Report

(CBS4) – Jerry Jeudy’s ankle injury isn’t as bad as originally feared. Jeudy was carted off the field in New Jersey with what looked like a serious ankle injury. Tests on the ankle are negative and it’s being call a high ankle sprain. “He’s going to miss some time but...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos WR KJ Hamler blaming himself for Jerry Jeudy's ankle injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler is blaming himself for Jerry Jeudy's ankle injury. Jeudy suffered the injury in the third quarter of the team's season-opening loss to the New York Giants. It came five plays after Hamler dropped what would have been a 50-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy