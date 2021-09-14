Disrupting Capital Investment Industry by Empowering Underrepresented SMBs

While this summer's Hurricane Ida has already caused massive suffering and extremely high levels of property and infrastructure damage—some residents of Louisiana remain without power more than a week later, many homes in the New York/New Jersey area have been devastated by flooding—when it comes to its impacts on the commercial real estate industry, those are likely to go far beyond the need to rebuild lost structures. The long-term effects will likely range from higher construction and labor costs to a possible reworking of the supply chain logistics in the United States.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO