Disrupting Capital Investment Industry by Empowering Underrepresented SMBs

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), the United States has 31.7 small businesses that employ 47.1% of the private workforce.(1) Large-scale investment firms often overlook these smaller companies that either will not generate billions of dollars or whose principals are content with being a smaller company. In addition, the venture capital/private equity world has granted only 1% of available funds to African Americans and Latinos and only 5% to women.(2) Meanwhile, many smaller companies are minority owned: The SBA’s latest demographic data shows that 11.7 million small businesses are owned by women and 9.2 million are owned by other minorities U.S.(3)

