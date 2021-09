Pyongyang is giving Washington a taste of its own “strategic patience” medicine. September is an important month for South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in to make a last ditch attempt to revive relations with a recalcitrant North Korea before the presidential election next March. To such an end, his administration has sought to use major inter-Korean anniversaries this month, including the entry of the two Koreas to the United Nations in 1991 and Moon’s 2018 Pyongyang summit with North Korea’s Chairman Kim Jong-un. At the same time, Moon is working closely with the United States to study ways to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea under the “dialogue and sanctions” framework to break the ice between Washington and Pyongyang.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO