CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

I definitely think it’s worth paying attention to. How do they respond?

By stoner920 Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

They’re awful right now, and that was a huge mistake. Let’s see what happens from here. I think he’s going to have to demonstrate some upward trajectory moving forward. Players can learn, get better. They can also stagnate, get worse, quit…it’s hard to not put so much emphasis on that one game. But a week ago they were down 18 to ND. 2018-2019 FSU might lose that by 35. They fought back and tied it. So they weren’t quitters in that game, which is improvement. But then this…

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

I agree on all points. There's a lot of hinky things but its definitely a

Is it true Mack Brown wanted the UVA job before Bronco was hired? -- truebluehoo01 09/11/2021 2:43PM. And, importantly for our task, longevity, patience and plain old -- OldeWahoo 09/11/2021 2:53PM. I think this is why it was an incredibly smart move. Even if Mendenhall -- hoorulestheacc 09/11/2021 2:59PM. He's...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

I think this is definitely the biggest question mark. I know some are

Worried about seeing Clark and Beekman run the backcourt together and shooting, but the 5 spot is especially intriguing. Some teams are going to try to double Gardner if he is half as good as he has shown in the past, so we need the other big to be somewhat skilled and not a "defense only" position. We know Shedrick is somewhat skilled, but can he stay healthy? Caffaro has been playing through injury himself, so who knows if he can be a little more helpful inside if he feels lighter and more healthy this year? I still would guess Shedrick feels like the better starting option, but it's hard for me to say without having actually seen either since this last year.
NBA
sportswar.com

Why do you think Carolina will win. I think they are very overrated.

They lost both RBs and WRs that were so good last year but for some reason all the experts think they will just easily replace those guys as if they are Alabama or something. We've beaten them 4 years in a row. I know they are recruiting well but those players haven't shown anything as of yet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
sportswar.com

Yes, he's definitely been snakebit but has also ...

.. flashed and has had enough time in/around the program that I'm optimistic that his learning curve won't be as steep as 4th Year 5th fears, though his point is legit for sure. I'm actually more concerned as to whether he'd developed enough physically to withstand the ACC wars.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Better than Al Groh"s sweatshirts. That's probably not saying much

So true about #4. BM says it's the best logo in the country, So sad. ** -- WahooKnows 09/20/2021 7:41PM. That should immediately make people question anything he says ** -- Seattleapp 09/20/2021 8:34PM. He's towing the company line, like it or not. (And I don't like it.) ** --...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

No I'm not.. I just occasionally enjoy pointing out the absurdity of it

Okay, my plan. If we can't get Saban or anyone who has won an NC... lets take any one of the 2,000 or so high school coaches who could do as good a job for a $100K per year. Then go back to being a great engineering school and stop pretending that all the football players are real students.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Re: I think Haynes may surprise some people ...

Yeah I’m not sure why but I’ve found it hard to find or get any info about him. A recruiting profile showed him being 215 but on the roster he’s listed 260. Surely he didn’t gain 45 pounds that fast so I was wondering what was up with that, i.e. what’s the real story about his weight. And, he had some pretty decent HS stats. If he can become a player anything like Smitty that would be fantastic, we could sure use a Smitty. I’m wondering how he’s been looking in practices.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Yeah, it's amazing how some fans think paying taxes is some kind of reason

Will hurt the California schools due to the egregious state income tax -- McLovin 09/09/2021 4:03PM. It's more than federal income taxes and social security/medicare -- mrcaniac 09/08/2021 9:41PM. I had forgotten about states going after pro athletes's income from... -- EDGEMAN 09/09/2021 06:36AM. Yep, it will depend on the...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy