Albion Online will hold Season 13 of the Crystal League Championship this month, from September 18th and 19th. Crystal League players will clash for glory and prizes. Signups for the event are open to those that qualified during the season. Only one team per person, so if you switched at any point, this may affect your team’s rankings, since rankings are determined by team performance with the same five character composition. Win rankings depend on the number of wins at level 9, level 8, level 7, and so on until all the qualifying teams are determined. Signups will close at 10:00 UTC (06:00 Eastern time) on September 14th. Eight teams will make it into the tournament based on win criteria for the same five characters over the course of the season.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO