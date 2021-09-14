US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;76;65;77;59;A severe t-storm;SSW;7;85%;82%;2. Albuquerque, NM;92;63;89;62;Sunshine and warm;SSE;5;27%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;55;46;54;43;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;10;66%;82%;1. Asheville, NC;80;63;78;64;Sun and clouds;SE;5;65%;55%;5. Atlanta, GA;88;68;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;72%;77%;2. Atlantic City, NJ;81;73;81;72;Sunny and breezy;SSW;15;83%;29%;6.
