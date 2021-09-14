CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

US Forecast

manisteenews.com
 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;76;65;77;59;A severe t-storm;SSW;7;85%;82%;2. Albuquerque, NM;92;63;89;62;Sunshine and warm;SSE;5;27%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;55;46;54;43;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;10;66%;82%;1. Asheville, NC;80;63;78;64;Sun and clouds;SE;5;65%;55%;5. Atlanta, GA;88;68;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;72%;77%;2. Atlantic City, NJ;81;73;81;72;Sunny and breezy;SSW;15;83%;29%;6.

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago rainfall 2021: It’s not enough — and here’s what forecasters predict for fall

Look up this weekend to appreciate the clear blue, sunny sky and feel the unseasonable warmth on your face. Look down, however, and you’ll probably be greeted by parched, brown grass. September has not been kind to rain-starved Chicago. Just 0.01 of an inch has been recorded at O’Hare International Airport, the city’s official recording site, so far this month. Weather experts say that’s ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago’s summer 2021: It was hot, wet and full of severe weather. Plus, a preview of what forecasters expect this fall.

Welcome to fall, Chicago — meteorologically speaking. Weather forecasters consider fall to begin Sept. 1 and end Nov. 30. Dividing the four seasons into three-month increments gives the experts consistent dates to track temperature and precipitation. Here are the biggest weather stories of our summer: Temperature: It was hot — tied for the eighth-warmest summer on record in Chicago. The ...
CHICAGO, IL
manisteenews.com

Two men fatally shot at North Carolina Central University

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two men were shot and killed on the North Carolina Central University campus while a college football game was being played nearby. Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck. More than 5,600 people who were attending the football game were placed on lockdown in the nearby O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium and roads in the area were closed as police looked for the shooter or shooters.
DURHAM, NC
manisteenews.com

Michigan Historical Society names Midland's Nelb as History Hero

Midland historian and archivist Tawny Ryan Nelb has always found comfort in her work researching history and never expected any major recognition. This week, however, she will receive the highest honor bestowed by the Historical Society of Michigan (HSM): The History Hero Award. “I’m very honored and humbled by the...
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Ssw#Sse#Nne#Sun#Ga#Ese#Md#Mt#Al#Boise#Ma#Sc#Wsw#Nh#Mi#Ene
manisteenews.com

Mondays in Midland: James and Richard Peters

Brothers James and Richard Peters, who were both born in Michigan, enjoy getting together when they can. Though they once spent time at opposite ends of the United States, the brothers now both call Midland home. One brother lives here year-round while the other spends summers here with his wife.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy