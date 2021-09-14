CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tony Romo: ‘Oh my gosh, I am the worst announcer ever'

By TK Sanders
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the average viewer, Tony Romo’s transition from NFL quarterback to top-tier CBS broadcaster felt seamless. One day he was throwing touchdowns for Dallas, and the next he was in the booth with Jim Nantz, predicting plays with an effortless charm and swagger. After all, many former athletes try their hand at media upon retirement, but none had ever become the highest-paid analyst just three years after hanging up the cleats. By all accounts, he was simply a natural.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 12

Paul Grabarek
6d ago

Yes you are! I thought Madden was an expert on the obvious! Shut up! Man, you are irritating! Right up there with Phil Sims and Madden.

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his opinion on his former quarterback Tony Romo extremely clear this week. Jones believes that Romo is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Romo, who retired from the NFL following the 2016 season, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Romo has Hall of Fame-worthy statistics, though he likely won’t get in due to a lack of postseason success.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Jim Nantz
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo’s Coaching Prediction

CBS analyst Tony Romo made a somewhat bold prediction for the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, in a hectic game on Sunday afternoon. Dallas topped Los Angeles when Greg Zuerlein drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired.
NFL
Outsider.com

Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Makes Bold Predictions for NFL’s 2021 Season

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made some fascinating predictions leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Let’s make no mistake about it — Tony Romo knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL. As a matter of fact, Romo was a four-time Pro Bowler during his 14 years with the Cowboys. And that experience has translated well into the broadcast booth. After he retired in 2017, he joined up with Jim Nantz and CBS to call games for the league.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oh My Gosh#American Football#Cbs#Bueller
The Spun

Tony Romo Has Brutally Honest Admission On Broadcasting Career

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is arguably the most-entertaining broadcaster in sports right now, but it wasn’t always that way. Romo, who retired from football following the 2016 season, joined CBS’ lead NFL booth ahead of the 2017 season. The former star quarterback was an instant success in the...
NFL
The Big Lead

Keyshawn Johnson Called Tony Romo One of the 'Most Diva-ish' Quarterbacks He's Ever Been Around

Keyshawn Johnson had his first crack at the (virtual) seat across from Stephen A. Smith today. At one point Johnson started complaining about the different ways that the behavior of quarterbacks and wide receivers are perceived. To drive his point home Johnson told Stephen A. that Tony Romo was, "One of the most diva-ish dudes that I've ever been around at that position."
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘will be amazing in 2 years,’ Tony Romo says

If you’re still not sold on Zach Wilson, know this: On Sunday, when CBS analyst and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo was calling the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs, a sidearm throw by Patrick Mahomes sparked a remarkable prediction for the Jets’ rookie quarterback. “That’s...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Tony Romo + NFL Predictions and Picks | SI Media Podcast

Episode 355 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with Tony Romo. CBS' lead NFL analyst talks about when he decided he wanted to get into broadcasting, when he thought he was good at what he does, how long he wants to call NFL games and whether he listens to broadcasting advice from others. Romo also weighs in on the new 17-game schedule, shares a Bill Parcells' story and reveals what he's like after too many drinks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking down all five first-round rookie quarterbacks with Tony Romo

Injuries brought Tony Romo’s 13-year quarterback career with the Cowboys to an end in 2017, but it’s not as if he’s been sitting around on the couch. Instead, he’s teamed up with Jim Nantz to become one half of CBS’s broadcasting A-team for NFL games, using his impressive ability to call plays before they happen, married to an obvious enthusiasm for the game, to make things more fun and interesting for viewers.
NFL
TMZ.com

Keyshawn Johnson Says Tony Romo Was A 'Major Diva' While With Cowboys

Keyshawn Johnson says he was NOT the biggest diva on the Cowboys during his tenure in Dallas ... explaining that honor actually belonged to Tony Romo!!!. The former wide receiver made the claim on ESPN's "First Take" on Wednesday ... saying while he was a Cowboy in 2004 and 2005 -- Romo was full of drama.
NFL
FanSided

Tony Romo offers Romotivation for the new football season, interview

While he might have orchestrated winning plays with accurate passes on the field, Tony Romo knows better than most that controlling wins and losses wasn’t always in his hands. Many factors contributed to that big win or the disappointing loss. Returning to his role with Corona, Romo is offering some of his words of wisdom with a new take on Romotivation.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Tony Romo was a ‘major diva’

Keyshawn Johnson seems to be holding on to his past “diva” experience with former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. The former Jets wide receiver, who played with Romo in Dallas from 2004-’05, appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday and had some brutally honest words for his former teammate. “Tony Romo...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Shares Rare Pic Of Oldest Son, Jack, On His 14th Birthday With Loving Message

Tom Brady has gushed over his eldest son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 14th birthday. Tom Brady is one proud dad! The legendary quarterback took to Instagram on August 22 to share a rare photo of his eldest son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who goes by the name Jack. “Happy 14th birthday Jack,” the 44-year-old Super Bowl winner captioned a snap of his son on a golf course. “I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy