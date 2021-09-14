Tony Romo: ‘Oh my gosh, I am the worst announcer ever'

To the average viewer, Tony Romo’s transition from NFL quarterback to top-tier CBS broadcaster felt seamless. One day he was throwing touchdowns for Dallas, and the next he was in the booth with Jim Nantz, predicting plays with an effortless charm and swagger. After all, many former athletes try their hand at media upon retirement, but none had ever become the highest-paid analyst just three years after hanging up the cleats. By all accounts, he was simply a natural.