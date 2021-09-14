CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) announces formation of Edge Healthcare, one of the most comprehensive healthcare consulting services available

 6 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT), a social enterprise that promotes exceptional and ethical governance, leadership and decision-making in healthcare, announces the formation of a new venture: Edge Healthcare. ACHT and MedPro/MedPharma have combined their extensive consulting resources to form one of the most comprehensive healthcare consulting services available, Edge Healthcare. The founding organizations share a philosophy of making the doctor-patient relationship more sustainable and enhancing the viability of healthcare systems, hospitals and other medical facilities, clinical laboratories and private physician practices. The new entity will leverage the companies’ wide and deep expertise in healthcare, offering an array of services nationally in categories including:

MySanAntonio

The Attention Council Appoints Andy Brown as Its First CEO; Becomes Membership Organization

Benchmark Survey with ARF to Provide Latest Insight into Industry Adoption of Attention. Andy Brown, the former CEO of Kantar Media has been named the first CEO of The Attention Council (TAC), a non-profit organization of advertising and media leaders helping the industry advance the next generation of measurement. Brown will lead TAC in its transition to a membership organization and increase advocacy for the wider adoption of cross-platform attention metrics in the planning, buying and selling of media.
BUSINESS
MedCity News

One big reason healthcare access is hard

People are starting to come back to doctors, but healthcare access remains difficult. “Pent-up demand” is the term from industry pundits as we emerge from shutdowns in specialty care. Healthcare systems are focused on recovery — filling up schedules for electives. Despite all that has changed about healthcare access in...
HEALTH SERVICES
MySanAntonio

Gilbane Building Company Promotes Ato Pinkrah to Lead Economic Inclusion Initiatives Across the Mid-Atlantic

Ato will focus on developing and implementing strategies that support meeting and exceeding supplier diversity objectives. Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Ato Pinkrah to economic inclusion and community affairs manager for Gilbane’s Mid-Atlantic division, which includes northern Virginia, Washington, DC, Maryland and the greater Philadelphia area. In this newly created position, Mr. Pinkrah will be responsible for developing and fostering relationships with external stakeholders, conducting outreach with small and diverse businesses, advocating for small and diverse businesses throughout the buy-out process, and tracking workforce and business participation against goals. Mr. Pinkrah has relocated from Boston, MA to the DC metro area and reports directly to Yvette Stevens, vice president and director of economic inclusion and community affairs.
BUSINESS
#Healthcare Services#Health Care#Healthcare Systems#Edge Healthcare#Acht#Medpro Medpharma#Prweb#Mba#Facs#Surgery#Medical#Patient#Emr Ehr Consulting Supply#Analysis#Boards Of Directors#Business Development#Vp Of Practice Management#Pharmacy Dme
Zacks.com

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Starts Building New Behavioral Facility

ACHC - Free Report) has started the work on building a new 96-bed inpatient behavioral health facility named Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast in Pennsylvania. This facility — which will open in the fall of 2022 — is a joint venture between Acadia Healthcare, and Geisinger, a health and wellness organization. The center will address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in northeastern Pennsylvania.
MENTAL HEALTH
KHQ Right Now

2 Nonprofit healthcare organizations announce plans to merge

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two top nonprofit health care organizations signed a Letter of Intent to merge, bringing high-quality, accessible and affordable healthcare to patients in six states. Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health made the announcement Thursday they plan to merge. In a release, Intermountain and SCL said together they will...
CHARITIES
Stamford Advocate

ROKIT Healthcare Presented Successfully Regenerated Hyaline Cartilage at the 2021 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) event in San Diego

COSTA MESA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. Using 3D bioprinting technology, ROKIT Healthcare has proven their cartilage regeneration technology. This innovation in orthopedic intervention will soon help patients regrow knee cartilage and more. ROKIT's hyaline cartilage regeneration technique has been tested globally on animals. Dr. Charles Bragdon from Massachusetts General...
HEALTH
orthospinenews.com

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing Expands Healthcare Print Services

Stratasys Direct collaborates with healthcare and medical device companies to deliver visual and functional anatomical models to improve patient care and outcomes. EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that it has expanded its offerings to the healthcare industry to include anatomical modeling and consultative services. Stratasys Direct recently created a Healthcare Print Center in Eden Prairie, Minn. that includes Stratasys J750™ Digital Anatomy™ printers. The J750 enables Stratasys Direct to produce life-like, 3D printed medical and dental anatomical models for medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers.
BUSINESS
techacrobat.com

Bitcoin in Healthcare

Recent articles on blockchain technology and its potential to revolutionize healthcare were published in The Huffington Post and The Wall Street Journal. It is capable of many tasks, from providing secure encryption of patient information to dealing with epidemics. Since 2012, Estonia has been using the power of blockchain in healthcare. All healthcare bills and 95 per cent of health data and 99 per cent of prescription information are stored digitally via blockchain. Bitcoin trading can give more information on bitcoin.
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Patient-Centric Approach to Clinical Trials Improves Outcomes for All Stakeholders

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. According to researchers at the MIT Sloan School of Management, the probability of FDA approval of an industry-sponsored drug entering Phase One of the clinical trial process is 13.8%(1). A major factor in a trial’s success or failure, notes Dr. Harsha Rajasimha, founder and CEO of Jeeva(TM) Informatics, is the trial sponsor’s ability to recruit and retain patients. Current statistics show that 85% of all clinical trials are delayed during patient recruitment, and 30% are terminated early due to failure to recruit enough patients. Those small proportion of trials that do enroll the required subjects experience 30% dropout rate on an average.(2) “This is bad news,” says Dr. Rajasimha, “not just for the sponsors of these trials and the participants, but for a world in serious need of new and better tools to fight disease.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MySanAntonio

Vintra Secures $9.125 M Round of Funding, Fueling Continued Growth for AI-Powered Video Analytics Platform

Round Led by Morpheus Ventures Will be Used to Expand Industry-leading Technology, Team and Go-to-Market Efforts. Vintra, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions, today announced a $9.125 M round of new funding, led by Morpheus Ventures with participation from Lavrock Ventures and existing investors Vertex Ventures US and Bonfire Ventures.
BUSINESS
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks healthcare worker recognized with award for service

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) has awarded a Fairbanks Direct Support Professional (DSP) as the Alaska DSP of the Year. According to Jessi Walton, Client Service Manager for AllWays Caring HomeCare and winner of the award, she provides care and assistance to...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center earns national recognition for efforts to improve stroke treatment

CLINTON, MD(September 20, 2021)–MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a...
HEALTH SERVICES

