Activision Blizzard Hires Disney's Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

A few months ago, the California Department of Fair Trade and Housing filed a lawsuit with some serious allegations against Activision Blizzard. According to the case, Activision Blizzard allegedly had an inappropriate and toxic workplace environment that fostered sexual assault and ongoing harassment towards female employees. Shortly after, a staggering number of Activision Blizzard employees protested to demand that the company take the allegations seriously. Now, employees have even more to say about what's going on behind the closed doors at Activision Blizzard.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO