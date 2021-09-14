CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disrupting Capital Investment Industry by Empowering Underrepresented SMBs

Times Union
 6 days ago

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), the United States has 31.7 small businesses that employ 47.1% of the private workforce.(1) Large-scale investment firms often overlook these smaller companies that either will not generate billions of dollars or whose principals are content with being a smaller company. In addition, the venture capital/private equity world has granted only 1% of available funds to African Americans and Latinos and only 5% to women.(2) Meanwhile, many smaller companies are minority owned: The SBA’s latest demographic data shows that 11.7 million small businesses are owned by women and 9.2 million are owned by other minorities U.S.(3)

www.timesunion.com

Related
Times Union

LEA Global and FISPAN Partner to Further Banking Integration Efforts

LEA Global partners with Fintech, FISPAN, to enhance their community of clients’ banking experience. FISPAN, the market leader in ERP-banking, today announced a new partnership with Leading Edge Alliance (LEA Global). LEA is one of the largest international associations in the world, creating an engaged community of almost 200 firms focused on accounting, financial, tax and business advisory services with specialized knowledge across many industry sectors. This partnership will help FISPAN reach an even wider breadth of end users through LEA Global’s extensive association of accounting, consulting and business partners.
BUSINESS
Times Union

WorldCell Solutions Completes Asset Acquisition from NewCore Wireless

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. WorldCell Solutions LLC., the company that is democratizing high-speed broadband wireless connectivity for everyone, announced today the acquisition of infrastructure, assets and talent from NewCore Wireless. The transaction is effective immediately and extends the current capabilities of WorldCell Solutions in the rural carrier and Enterprise Private Network sectors, including both fixed and mobile wireless broadband connectivity.
BUSINESS
State
Florida State
Times Union

Investors May Be Ignoring Link Between Innovation and Historical Outperformance, Study Finds

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Investors have a valuable opportunity to potentially improve long-term risk-adjusted returns by taking better advantage of the compelling link between corporate innovation and historical outperformance, according to a new Greenwich Report produced in partnership with Alger. The report presents feedback from 138 interviews with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Union

Disrupting Clinical Trials by Innovator Dr. Harsha Rajasimha of Jeeva

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Today, there are approximately 7,000 rare diseases affecting about 350 million worldwide.(1) That is more than the entire population of the United States. Many of these diseases have no treatments. However, clinical drug and treatment trials stand to prevent much of the immense suffering and death. These trials typically take 5 to 7 years to complete and get a drug or vaccine to market. In contrast, COVID-19 vaccines were developed in a fraction of the usual time – in 5 to 7 months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Carmichael Roberts, Sean O’Sullivan will share insights into climate tech and investing at Disrupt

At the center of this activity are the venture capitalists deciding which startup — and tech — has the best chance to decarbonize the planet while providing returns. Unlike other categories, climate tech is particularly complex because it spans so many different industries. Investors might be meeting with a founder trying to develop a plant-based fabric on a Monday and one who claims to have developed cutting-edge carbon capture technology on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Times Union

Wilbur-Ellis Selects Made4net for Supply Chain Enterprise

TEANECK, N.J. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced today that Wilbur-Ellis, a leading international manufacturer and distributor of agricultural products, animal nutrients and specialty chemicals, selected Made4net WMS to manage its logistics enterprise across 80 distribution sites in the U.S. Wilbur-Ellis chose the Made4net solution to manage its Agribusiness distribution processes, including inventory management and distribution optimization for real-time visibility and control throughout its supply chain.
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

STR technology to support U.S. Air Force networked collaborative autonomy initiative

STR, a national security focused technology company, was awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to rapidly integrate, develop and test transformational networked, collaborative, and autonomous, platform technologies for future warfighters in support of the U.S. Air Force’s “Golden Horde” Vanguard initiative. STR’s Collaborative Artificial Intelligence Task Execution Engine (CAITEE) will compete in a series of constructive challenges in Johns Hopkins Advanced Physics Lab’s Colosseum virtual environment to evaluate and compare different technical approaches.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Motley Fool

This A.I. Stock Is Disrupting the Insurance Industry

On this episode of The Five, Jason Hall, Auri Hughes, and Taylor Carmichael discuss their favorite fintech stocks. Jason nominates small-cap company Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), which has restructured the financial incentives for insurance to make the experience of buying and using a policy faster and happier for customers. It's early in this company's journey, but Jason is very bullish.
MARKETS
Laredo Morning Times

This 'Brain Food' Company Aims to Disrupt an $38B+ Industry

Anybody can invest alongside professional venture capitalists and contribute to the future's most promising companies. For instance, right now, for as little as $351, you can invest in the already-profitable TruBrain alongside venture capitalists who have also invested in Reddit, Uber, and AirBnB. TruBrain is in the nootropics industry, which recently made news with giant food company Unilever acquiring Onnit, who also plays in the hot nootropics space. Nootropics are supplements and other substances that claim to improve cognitive funtions like memory and creativity. Time is running out to invest as TruBrain nears the launch of the bespoke "brain food" product line.
INDUSTRY
Daily Jefferson County Union

New light industrial facility in Johnson Creek to house T3 Capital Investments

JOHNSON CREEK — Groundbreaking took place recently for a new light industrial/warehouse building in Johnson Creek, to house up to four businesses, including T3 Capital Investments’ Camera Source. The company currently employs five people in the Johnson Creek area and they are looking to add staff with the opening of...
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
Times Union

Kingsly Capital Management Launches Actively Managed Digital Asset Investments

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. Kingsly Capital Management, a registered investment advisor that specializes in digital assets, announced today it has launched a suite of actively managed SMAs (separately managed accounts) focused on digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Kingsly's actively managed digital asset strategies are designed for investors seeking exposure...
MARKETS
Auto Remarketing

Clarion Capital Partners invests in OpenRoad Lending

FORT WORTH, Texas - With some consumers benefitting from refinancing their retail installment contract, the investment world is seeing an opportunity, too. On Monday, OpenRoad Lending and Clarion Capital Partners announced that the New York-based private equity firm that focuses on making equity investments in lower middle market growth companies has completed a strategic investment in OpenRoad, a fast-growing direct-to-consumer auto finance company.
ECONOMY
Derrick

India seeks Australian investment in defense industry

NEW DELHI (AP) — India sought investment from Australia’s defense industry on Friday as the two countries discussed ways to bolster defense ties and cooperate on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, where China's military strength and influence have grown. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said there are opportunities for...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Bain Capital Ventures discloses plans for new crypto-investment fund

Back in May, Bain Capital Ventures (BCV) announced raising $1.3 billion to invest across two funds. The arm of Bain Capital is in the news again today after it filed an application for its own crypto-investment fund. In a public filing on 8 September, BCV announced the creation of BCV...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

New tech startup, Normal, receives investment from the Silicon Valley to empower businesses with a robo-consultant

Normal’s automated, smart recommender system will help micro, small, and medium-size enterprises (MSMEs) become more profitable while becoming more sustainable. As the Covid-19 pandemic and global warming continue to impact the world, Normal is building a digital platform that allows MSMEs to modernize their operations and implement sustainable and profitable growth.
SMALL BUSINESS
c21media.net

Voss Capital invests in Thunderbird, sees growth potential in Atomic Cartoons

Houston-based investment management firm Voss Capital has acquired roughly 10.5% of the outstanding shares of Canadian studio Thunderbird Entertainment Group. Financial terms were not disclosed but the US firm said it sees significant growth potential in Thunderbird’s animation studio Atomic Cartoons. “In our opinion, [Atomic Cartoons] has tremendous growth opportunities...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

How Much Disruption Will Ida Cause for the CRE Industry?

While this summer's Hurricane Ida has already caused massive suffering and extremely high levels of property and infrastructure damage—some residents of Louisiana remain without power more than a week later, many homes in the New York/New Jersey area have been devastated by flooding—when it comes to its impacts on the commercial real estate industry, those are likely to go far beyond the need to rebuild lost structures. The long-term effects will likely range from higher construction and labor costs to a possible reworking of the supply chain logistics in the United States.
ENVIRONMENT

