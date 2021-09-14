CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towing records, shredded documents among property seized during Detroit city hall raid

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShredded documents, financial paperwork and records about towing were among the items taken from two Detroit city hall offices during an FBI raid last month. Copies of the search warrants, obtained by the Free Press through a public records request, show the FBI searched the offices of council members Scott Benson and Janeé Ayers on Aug. 25. The search warrants do not list any other offices at city hall.

