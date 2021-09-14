CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burning Restrictions To Be Lifted In Much Of Northern Minnesota Overnight

By WCCO-TV Staff
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With recent rains, a number of areas in Minnesota will lift their burning restrictions overnight.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the following counties will lift their burning restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday:

  • Beltrami
  • Becker
  • Cass
  • Clearwater
  • Crow Wing
  • Hubbard
  • Itasca
  • Koochiching
  • Lake of the Woods
  • Mahnomen
  • Ottertail
  • St. Louis
  • Roseau
  • Wadena

However, the Minnesota DNR said that the northeastern tip of Minnesota would remain under Class III burning restrictions, which means no campfires allowed for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping. No fireworks are allowed there either, excepting within city limits.

“These changes reflect reduced wildfire risks for much of the north, while also recognizing that wildfire danger remains high in Cook and Lake counties.” She also cautions, “Until we have a few inches of snow on the ground, we all need to continue our efforts to reduce wildfires; fires can start easily in dry grass and leaves,” Allissa Reynolds, acting wildlife prevention supervisor with the DNR, said.

At last report, the Greenwood fire was 75% contained, officials said.

