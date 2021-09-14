Biden approval ratings keep slipping in wake of Afghanistan exit, COVID surge: poll
President Biden’s standing among Americans continues to slide, according to new national poll released on Tuesday. Facing a barrage of bipartisan criticism for a month over his handling of the turbulent U.S. withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, and with an ongoing surge in new COVID cases due to the spread across the country this summer of the highly infectious delta variant, the president’s approval rating stands at 42% and his disapproval at 50% in a Quinnipiac University survey conducted Sept. 10-13.www.foxnews.com
