Presidential Election

Biden approval ratings keep slipping in wake of Afghanistan exit, COVID surge: poll

By Paul Steinhauser
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s standing among Americans continues to slide, according to new national poll released on Tuesday. Facing a barrage of bipartisan criticism for a month over his handling of the turbulent U.S. withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, and with an ongoing surge in new COVID cases due to the spread across the country this summer of the highly infectious delta variant, the president’s approval rating stands at 42% and his disapproval at 50% in a Quinnipiac University survey conducted Sept. 10-13.

Lynn Scalzo
6d ago

It's about time people recognize his inability to function. How long did it take??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Hafer Ray
6d ago

Amazing a guy that was never truly elected has a bad review from Americans 😂😂😂😂

mopatriot
6d ago

Looks like the Democrats are getting ready to throw him under the bus!

Fox News

Ingraham: Biden 'holding America hostage' as Democrats 'remake' US because they 'despise us'

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Monday, host Laura Ingraham said a recent change in tone from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will revert to nonchalance once the media gives the White House enough positive headlines on the immigration crisis – and that President Joe Biden will continue to "hold America hostage" until radical Democrats' plans to remake the nation are fully realized.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The military's COVID vaccine mandate amounts to a power grab

For fun sometime, give a little civics test to people in your neighborhood. Ask them, if you wanted to take over a country, how would you do it? And here’s the answer you’re likely to get from all of them: "Well, first you’ve got to get the most votes." They’re Americans. That’s what they believe. And they believe it because that’s how things have worked in America for hundreds of years. It’s called representative democracy. But that’s not how things work in most other places, or ever have. They don’t have a representative democracy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden bids to renew US leadership in UN speech

President Joe Biden will tell the world Tuesday that the United States wants to avoid a Cold War with China, while pivoting from continuous post-9/11 conflicts to an era of US-led diplomacy. Biden's first speech as US president to the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York faces a tough reception. He has spent his presidency branding countries like China and Russia as the opposing side in a generational, global struggle between autocrats and democracies. Close ally France is also furious at what it calls backstabbing by Washington in a defense pact that will see Australia acquire US nuclear submarine technology, while ditching previous plans for French conventional submarines.
Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
Washington Times

Biden paving way for Trump’s return, liberal strategists fear

The press has been brimming with negative news about President Biden — dwindling approval ratings, tepid poll numbers, rickety policy and unfortunate public gaffes. This trend could easily compromise Mr. Biden’s prime directive, some say. “Simply put, Biden’s mandate was to ensure that [Donald] Trump would never, ever, occupy the...
Dem Sen. Tim Kaine rips Biden admin's claim that nobody forecasted rapid Afghanistan fall

A Democratic senator doesn’t believe that nobody in the Biden administration forecasted the rapid fall of Afghanistan. During the second hearing on President Biden's deadly troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., joined his Republican colleagues in casting doubt on the administration’s claim that no one could have seen the quick fall of the war-torn nation.
