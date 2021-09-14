CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth requires vaccine proof to enter city buildings unmasked

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago

People visiting Portsmouth city buildings will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to go unmasked, officials announced Tuesday.

Unvaccinated visitors and those who cannot provide proof of vaccination will have to wear masks.

Portsmouth had already been letting vaccinated people go mask-free inside city buildings, but they didn’t have to show vaccine proof to enter.

City officials said they chose to make the change because of high virus infection rates. According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, 20.4 percent of polymerase chain reaction — better known as PCR — tests in Portsmouth came back positive in the last two weeks. PCR tests detect genetic material from a specific organism , such as the coronavirus. The test detects the presence of a virus if a person has the virus at the time of the test.

“The safety of our citizens and employees is paramount and we want to ensure that we are exercising every option to enable safety in municipal buildings,” city spokesperson Dana Woodson said in an email to The Virginian-Pilot.

The seven-day daily average of new cases of COVID-19 in Portsmouth is 56.1, according to state health department data. Of Portsmouth residents older than 12, 55.7% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

